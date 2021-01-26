DR. RICCA: THE ROAD TO OPENING SPRING SPORTS TO PLAY AND OPENING SCHOOLS FOR ALL STUDENTS AFTER MIDWINTER RECESS

Hits: 10

Click White arrow in center of picture for Dr. Ricca’s plan to bring back White Plains schools full time and spring sports.

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. From Dr. Joseph Ricca, White Plains Superintendent of Schools. January 26, 2021:

WPCNR asked the White Plains Superintendent of Schools Dr. Joseph Ricca, whether White Plains was planning to open sports for play under Westchester County protocols, and whether regular school days without remote learning might resume as well for the spring term in White Plains. He said the protocols for playing could be out by February 1, which he felt was ambitious, and that opening of schools for normal sessions after midterm depended on the rate of teacher and staff vaccinations delayed by vaccine supply, but the district definitely wants to do that if possible. His statement is in the above video made to WPCNR this morning.