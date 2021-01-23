VACCINES ARRIVE. HOSPITALIZATIONS DECLINE ACROSS STATE (WPCNR NOTE: STILL A WORRY IN WESTCHESTER COUNTY)

January 22, 2021.



Dear John,



We are about to receive next week’s vaccine delivery. As we do, we’ll continue getting shots into arms as efficiently and as quickly as possible.



I urge providers to refrain from scheduling vaccination appointments in advance of confirming their supply.



Providers must be sure they will have the doses needed for the appointments opened; we want to avoid any cancellations due to lack of anticipated supply.



I want to note: New Yorkers who have already received their first dose do not have to worry that they will not be able to get their second dose. Second dose allocation is a separate process, and we always ensure there are enough second doses to complete vaccination for those who received the first dose.



New York State is ready, willing and able to administer over 100,000 vaccine doses a day—if we have the supply.



I’m hopeful that the Biden administration will take steps to increase production and shorten the anticipated timeline.



For now, I encourage New Yorkers to remain patient.



Here’s what else you need to know tonight:



1. As of 9am Friday day, 97 percent of the first doses New York received from Weeks 1-5 deliveries have been administered. This excludes facilities that are a part of the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility Program. New Yorkers can follow the progress of New York’s vaccination efforts through the State’s Vaccine Tracker.



2. Total hospitalizations have declined to 8,846. Of the 268,001 tests reported yesterday, 15,144, or 5.65 percent were positive. There were 1,546 patients in ICU yesterday, down 14 from the previous day. Of them, 992 are intubated. Sadly, we lost 165 New Yorkers to the virus.



3. The rate of increase of statewide COVID hospitalizations is slowing. During the week of December 22 to December 28, the average increase in hospitalizations was 165 per day.



From January 5 to January 11, the average increase was 48 per day. In the past seven days, the average increase was just 5 per day.



The downward trend is clear.



In fact, hospitalizations today are down 218 from Wednesday’s high of 9,055. While this is great to see, we must remain alert due to the presence of the more contagious UK strain in New York State.



4. Three new cases of the UK variant have been discovered in New York State. Two cases were found in Westchester County and another was found in Kings County. There are now 25 known cases of the UK variant in New York State.



5. A new State-run vaccination site opened in Plattsburgh, NY. Vaccinations are by appointment only. To determine eligibility and schedule an appointment to receive their first dose, New Yorkers can utilize the state’s “Am I Eligible” app or call the New York State Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4VAX (1-833-697-4829).



6. New York has conducted over 30 million tests. Getting tested for COVID regularly is a great way to ensure your health and the health of those around you. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID or believe you may have been exposed to the virus, get tested.



Find a testing site near you. You can also call 1-888-364-3065 to make a free appointment at a New York State-run testing location.



Ever Upward, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo