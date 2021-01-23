In 2018: 1.1 Million Pages Viewed. 117,063 Unique Visitors Make 29,700 Visits a Month. 321 Visits a Day. 2,028,191 Hits NoBots, The White Plains Daily News Service Since 2000 A.D. John F. Bailey, Editor (914) 997-1607 wpcnr@aol.com Cell: 914-673-4054. News Politics Personalities Neighborhoods Schools Finance Real Estate Commentary Reviews Policy Correspondence Poetry Philosophy Photojournalism Arts. TV: White Plains Week 7:30 FRI, 7 MON & People to Be Heard 8PM THURS, 7 PM SAT on FIOS CH 45, ALTICE CH 76 "Fighting for Truth, Justice and the American Way. EXTRA! EXTRA! READ ALL ABOUT IT!
Home→COMMON COUNCIL WILL CONSIDER NEW SITE PLAN EXTENSION, PERHAPS “TWEAKS” FOR GRID PROPERTIES? “THE BOULEVARD” PRESENTED IN 2015, NOW A VACANT LOT AWAITING DEVELOPMENT AT MAPLE AND WEST POST ROAD MONDAY. 6 PM
The Common Council will also consider signage for LMC/Lennar’s Development at 131 Mamaroneck Avenue, user fees for Recreation & Parks and hold Executive Session to discuss settlement of a current legislation, not disclosed. The meeting is closed to the public and may be observed on the White Plains TV Government Access Channel 75 at 6 PM