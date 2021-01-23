Hits: 13

GRID PROPERTIES: “THE BOULEVARD” ORIGINAL PLAN: FITNESS AND RETAIL ON WEST POST ROAD ENVISIONED 2014



THE BOULEVARDS TOWN HOUSES ON MAPLE PRESENTED 2014

ORIGINAL “BOULEVARD” PROMENADE IN CENTER OF BOULEVARD BETW ALLEEN WEST POST ROAD-MAPLE. AS CONCEIVED IN 2014. THE AREA WAS CLEARED 5 YEARS AGO AND RECENTLY THE FORMER AUTO DEALERSHIP ON LEXINGTON AVE BETWEEN WEST POST ROAD AND MAPLE WAS RECENTLY DEMOLISHED. AT THE TIME GRID PROPERTIES PROPOSED THE BOULEVARD IT WAS SPECULATED THAT PART OF IT WOULD BE WHITE PLAINS HOSPITAL WORKER HOUSING. (All renderings photographed by WPCNR)

The Common Council will also consider signage for LMC/Lennar’s Development at 131 Mamaroneck Avenue, user fees for Recreation & Parks and hold Executive Session to discuss settlement of a current legislation, not disclosed. The meeting is closed to the public and may be observed on the White Plains TV Government Access Channel 75 at 6 PM