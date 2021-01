Hits: 13

JOHN BAILEY, THE CITIZENETREPORTER

HIS WEEKLY WHITE PLAINS REPORT ON THE BIG WVOX 1490, WVOX.COM

White Plains Mayor Tom Roach, Councilman John Kirpatrick, Westchester County Executive George Latimer, White Plains Councilman Justin Brasch, Nick Wolf, White Plains BID Executive Director Brittany Brandwin and far right , Owner of Holy Crab promoting takeout and Restaurant Month in White Plains NY USA

WPCNR WVOX REPORT. John Bailey is heard ROUND THE WORLD Tuesdays at 7:50 AM ON THE DENNIS AND TONNY GOOD MORNING WESTCHESTER PROGRAM ON WVOX.COM OR WVOX 1460. TRANSCRIPT OF THIS MORNING’S WHITE PLAINS REPORT, ON WVOX WORLDWIDE

WHITE PLAINS BUSINESS IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT WELCOMED COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER AND MAYOR TOM ROACH FRIDAY TO A TAKE OUT CELEBRATION AT HOLY CRAB ON MAMARONECK AVENUE FRIDAY TO PROMOTE RESTAURANT MONTH IN WHITE PLAINS.

County Executive George Latimer orders a Crab Po-Boy

THE COUNTY EXECUTIVE ORDERED A CRAB PO BOY AND GUMBO AT THE NEW ORLEANS SEAFOOD RESTAURANT.

Mr. Latimer with left to right, Brittany Brandwein, BID Executive Director, Mayor Tom Roach, Justin Brasch(back to camera) at White Plains unique Holy Crab seafood restaurant

BRITTANY BRANDWEIN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE WHITE PLAINS BID SAYS THE RESTAURANTS PARTICIPATING IN RESTAURANT MONTH MAY BE VIEWED AT WPBID.COM. I ORDERED PIZZA FOR BRENDA STARR AND MYSELF SATURDAY NIGHT FROM FRANCESCOS ON MAMARONECK AVENUE –A RESTAURANT CELEBRATING ITS 51ST YEAR IN WHITE PLAINS. TAKE OUT IS A GREAT SAFE OPTION AND GIVES THE HOME COOKING STAFF IN YOUR HOUSE A NEEDED FESTIVE BREAK. THINK ABOUT IT RESTAURANT WEEK IN WHITE PLAINS RUNS FOR 12 MORE DAYS INCLUDING TONIGHT

DON’T COOK TONIGHT, TAKE OUT TONIGHT

THE COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER WAS SO RIGHT THIS MORNING, SAYING “COVID NUMBERS ARE CONTINUING TO SOAR.”

WESTCHESTER COUNTY POSITIVES SUNDAY TO SUNDAY FROM SUNDAY JANUARY 11 THROUGH SUNDAY, JANUARY 17 TOTALED 5,886.

AN AVERAGE OF 841 NEW PERSONS TESTING POSITIVE A DAY UP FROM 813 POSITIVES A DAY LAST WEEK AND 783 THE PREVIOUS WEEK IN 3 WEEKS.

IN THE LEADING INFECTION AREAS SINCE LAST CALCULATED ON WEDNESDAY YONKERS DOUBLED DAILY POSITIVES TO 561 SUNDAY.

NEW ROCHELLE CLOSE TO DOUBLED AT 175 NEW INFECTIONS,

WHITE PLAINS DOUBLED INFECTIONS TO 129, UP FROM 67 LAST WEDNESDAY

GREEENBURGH DOUBLED TO 82.

AT A 5% HOSPITALIZATION RATE MEANS THE WESTCHESTER HOSPITAL BEDS RESERVED FOR COVID OF 2,500 BEDS CAN SEE AN AVERAGE 300 A DAY NEW HOSPITALIZATIONS COUNTY WIDE JUST FROM THE NEW POSITIVES OF ONE DAY THAT IS 2,000 HOSPITALIZATIONS IN 2 TO 3 WEEKS.

THIS IS VERY GRIM WILL ADD TO THE 250 A DAY POSITIVES CALCULATED FROM LAST WEEK’S 813 A DAY POSITIVES. THE WESTCHESTER COUNTY POSITIVE INFECTION RATE IS 6.9% FROM JANUARY 11 THROUGH JANUARY 17.

THIS IS DOWN BUT NOT ENOUGH.

AS OF LAST WEEK THE HOSPITALIZATION RATE OF PERSONS POSITIVE WITH COVID WAS 5%.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY HOSPITALS COULD BE STRESSED THROUGH THE NEXT MONTH IF THE HOSPITALIZATIONS CONTINUE AT 5% BASED ON THE POSITIVE NUMBERS THE LAST THREE WEEKS UNLESS THE MEDICATIONS DO THEIR JOBS BETTER ON LESS SERIOUS COVID CASES.

THE COUNTY SHOULD BE THINKING SERIOUSLY ABOUT THAT—WHERE WE MIGHT TO PUT THESE POSSIBLE HUNDREDS OF POTENTIALLY HOSPITALIZED.

VACCINATIONS SEEM TO BE STABILIZING I RECEIVED A CONFIRMATION BY EMAIL CONFIRMING MY APPOINTMENT FOR JANUARY 27.

AND ORGANIZATIONS AND LOCATIONS ON THE STATE WEBSITE LISTING APPEAR TO BE FINALLY ANSWERING THEIR PHONES AND REACTING ON THEIR WEBSITES TO MAKE APPOINTMENTS.

HOLIDAY MARKET IN WHITE PLAINS A SMASH SUCCESS

MS. BRANDWIN TOLD ME THAT THE WHITE PLAINS HOLIDAY MARKET ON WALLER AVE IN DECEMBER WHICH RAN FOR 2 WEEKS DURING THE HOLDAYS ATTRACTED 5,000 PERSONS DESPITE A VERY WEATHER THE FIRST WEEKEND WAS VERY MUCH APPRECIATED BY THE VENDORS WHO WERE HAPPY WITH THEIR SALES AND FEATURED 40 LOCAL VENDORS AROUND COUNTY IS BEING SERIOUSLY CONSIDERED FOR NEXT YEAR.

THE DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BREAKFAST WAS NOT HELD MONDAY DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC. HOWEVER THE THOMAS H. SLATER CENTER COVID RELIEF FUNDRAISING DRIVE TO BENEFIT THE SLATER EMERGENCY FOOD PANTRY WELCOMES CONTRIBUTIONS.

MAKE CHECKS PAYABLE TO THOMAS H. SLATER CENTER, AND MAIL TO 2 FISHER COURT WHITE PLAINS NY USA 10601

$25 SUPPORTS ONE FAMILY FOR A WEEK (ADD $25 FOR EACH ADDITIONAL FAMILY; $100 SUPPORTS A FAMILY FOR ONE MONTH $300 FOR A QUARTER YEAR $600 FOR A HALF YEAR AND $1,200 FOR A FULL YEAR