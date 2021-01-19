Hits: 0

WPCNR ALBANY ROUNDS. By John F. Bailey. January 19, 2021:

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo presented the clearest Budget Address today this reporter has ever withnessed.

He spelled out where New York State was if the new congress does not restore the $15 Billion cost of revenues New York experienced from the Coronavirus crisis in 2020. In addition he demanded the congress repeal the SALT legislation that costs New Yorkers an addition $15 Million in taxes to the federal government.

He said if congress failed to do this, New York State would sue the federal government for the $15 Billion deficit in revenues the state is faced with.

He noted if the state budget is not passed by April 1, that there would be no pay raises for state employees or the legislators.

He promised there would be a $2 Billion dollar cut to education aid(taking away the $2 Billion increase in education aid the legislature put in the 2020 budget). A $600 Million cut to Medicaid, without spelling out details. There would be a 14.7% state income tax increase . And every department would sustain 5% reductions in spending.

He said what the federal government does this year 2021 will decide the future of the state of New York.

He closed saying “Justice” was what the new government taking office tomorrow had to give to New York, by making the state financially whole.

The 30 minute address was to the point. Perfectly clear. It should be a model for budget presentations. Crisp, clear, concise with no financial obfuscation.