COUNTY WARNS OF SCAMZINES

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. From the Westchester County Department of Consumer Affairs. December 18, 2020:

The Westchester County Department of Consumer Protection is warning all Westchester residents to be vigilant for Covid-19 vaccine scams as we enter the next phase of the pandemic.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said: “There are vaccine scams out there. People may solicit you, may sound professional and look for money and information from you to get a vaccine. Don’t fall for it and don’t pay attention to it.”

Consumer Protection Director Jim Maisano said: “If you get a call, text, or email or even someone knocking on door claiming they can get you early access to the vaccine, hang up, delete or close the door — stop all communication immediately. It’s a scam every time.”



Tips for Westchester residents based tricks scammers are using:

– Vaccine is expected to be free.

– There are no sign-up lists for vaccine.

– You can’t pay to get your vaccine earlier.

– Medicare or Social Security won’t be calling you about getting your vaccine (scammers often act like they are calling from government agencies).

– You don’t need to give out SSN, credit card or bank info before you are able to get vaccine.

Maisano added: “Also, beware of scammers or even salespeople offering to sell you unnecessary products, treatments or medicines to prevent the virus – always check with your doctor first.

If you are contacted by someone looking to sell you early access to the vaccine, contact Westchester Consumer Protection at 914-995-2155 or at ConPro@westchestergov.com.