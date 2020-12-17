HUD VALLEY GAINS 8,000 JOBS IN NOV. LOWEST NOVEMBER EMPLOYMENT IN 11 YEARS

Hits: 11

WPCNR WESTCHESTER MONEY From the New York State Department of Labor, White Plains NY. December 17, 2020:

Private sector jobs in the Hudson Valley declined by 73,700 or 9.0 percent, to 749,200 in the 12 months ending November 2020.

Job losses were centered in leisure and hospitality (-29,700), trade, transportation and utilities (-10,300), professional and business services (-8,700), educational and health services (-8,600), other services (-6,800), manufacturing (-4,000), financial activities (-2,900), and natural resources, mining and construction (-2,400).

The November 2020 over-the-year job losses continue to reflect the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

At 749,200, private sector job count has reached its lowest November level since 2011. Meanwhile, a gain of 8,000 jobs in November, continues to reflect the reopening of the economy.

The historical average over-the-month change between October and November is a gain of 2,300.

Within the region, the Orange-Rockland-Westchester labor market area’s private employment sector declined the fastest year-over-year, down 9.3 percent.

They were followed by the Dutchess-Putnam MSA (-9.0 percent), Sullivan County (-7.3 percent), and the Kingston MSA (-5.3 percent).