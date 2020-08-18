Be alert to Social Security Scam Letter with Westchester County Government Official Look to it. Do NOT reply.

WPCNR SCAM REPORT. From County Legislator Catherine Parker. August 18, 2020:

Please be on the alert for a potential scam aimed at senior citizens. The document, which looks like an official notice from Westchester County, threatens a levy against Social Security benefits to satisfy a tax liability.

We believe that it is part of an attempted fraud perpetrated against residents of the County who may have tax liens on file with the County Clerk’s office. If you receive this type of notice, do not respond to it.