School District Appoints EMERLY MARTINEZ OF THE CORNWALL NY SCHOOL DISTRICT, NEW PRINCIPAL OF WHITE PLAINS HIGH SCHOOL

EMERLY MARTINEZ

WILL LEAD WHITE PLAINS HIGH SCHOOL IN THE DIFFICULT YEAR AHEAD. HE REPLACES ELLEN DOHERTY, PRINCIPAL FOR LAST 8 YEARS

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. From the White Plains City School District, with supplemental material from WPCNR. August 18, 2020:

Emerly A. Martinez was appointed as the new Principal of White Plains High School on Monday evening, August 17th, at a Zoom meeting of the White Plains Board of Education, held under the COVID-19 Executive Order 202.55.

Mr. Martinez was the finalist from over 60 candidates in a rigorous search process which included interviews with the Superintendent’s Cabinet and a Principal Search Advisory Committee representing all the constituencies of the school community. He replaces Ellen Doherty who held the position for eight years.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Joseph L. Ricca said, “The district was very pleased with the large pool of talented candidates from which Mr. Martinez rose to the top. His abilities suit White Plains very well.”

Board President Rosemarie Eller said she looks forward to “welcoming Mr. Martinez and to working with him in an exciting new chapter for White Plains High School.”

Mr. Martinez will come to White Plains from the Principal position at Cornwall (N.Y.) Central High School in the 2019-20 school year. Prior to that he was Assistant Principal at Fox Lane High School in Bedford and Dean of Students at Ossining, and social studies teacher there for 13 years. school. according to his Cornwell High School biography. He began his educational career teaching High School Social Studies in Ossining.

Cornwall Central High School serves 1,105 students in grades 9-12. (White Plains High School had a 2019-20 student count of 2,140.)

The percentage of students achieving proficiency in math is 98% (which is higher than the New York state average of 52%) for the 2017-18 school year. The percentage of students achieving proficiency in reading/language arts is 98% (which is higher than the New York state average of 52%) for the 2017-18 school year.

Cornwall Central High School placed in the top 5% of all schools in New York for overall test scores (math proficiency is top 5%, and reading proficiency is top 5%) for the 2017-18 school year.

The student:teacher ratio of 16:1 is higher than the New York state level of 13:1.

Minority enrollment is 31% of the student body (majority Hispanic), which is lower than the New York state average of 57%.

He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from Mercy College, a Master’s in Education from Lehman College, a Master’s in Educational Leadership from the College of St. Rose, and anticipates receiving a Doctor of Education Degree in Educational Leadership from Manhattanville College in May of 2021.