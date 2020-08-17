SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS ANNOUNCES 2 MORE COMMUNITY FORMS

Here are the day and times and log-ins for the two remaining Virtual Community Forums:

August 18, 2020—12 noon—1:00pm



Login: https://lhric-org.zoom.us/j/98938007829?pwd=bmFpU0QzaGl3c1g3UHBSWUgvaGJYUT09;



August 20, 2020—12 noon—1:00pm



Login: https://lhric-org.zoom.us/j/98938007829?pwd=bmFpU0QzaGl3c1g3UHBSWUgvaGJYUT09;



On Friday, Aug. 7, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that in-person instruction is permitted in all regions of New York state for the start of the 2020-21 school year based on current COVID-19 infection rates, while also outlining new requirements related to school reopening plans.



These requirements include highlighting plans for remote learning, COVID-19 testing, and contact tracing, which are all parts of the district’s reopening plan that was recently submitted to the New York State Education Department (NYSED) and New York State Department of Health (DOH).



Those sections of our plan can be found on the Learning Model section of our reopening plan and the Health and Safety section of our reopening plan.



Over the course of the last several weeks, the district has been working to formulate a plan for reopening school in September. These plans were created based on guidelines from federal and state agencies, as well as feedback from community stakeholders. A copy of our complete reopening plan can be found here.



\Anyone with questions or concerns about the district’s reopening plan can be directed to send their questions to Questions@wpcsd.k12.ny.us.

Additionally, a list of frequently asked questions and answers will be posted on the district’s website in the coming days. Please stay safe, well and # WPProud!



Respectfully,



Dr. Joseph L. Ricca

Superintendent of Schools