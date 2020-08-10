GREENBURGH THIS AFTERNOON:

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. From Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner. August 10, 2020:

As of a half hour ago 1,300 residents of unincorporated Greenburgh were out of power. The police desk believes that an additional 200 residents of Poet’s Corner should have power back very quickly – if they don’t have power as of now.

That’s frustrating: getting very inaccurate info from Con Ed. This morning, for example, residents of the complex I reside at received a text message that our power was restored. It wasn’t. It’s not fair for a major company like Con Ed to send residents inaccurate info. This is happening all over the town.

Another complaint: The maps listing outages have wrong info. Some neighborhoods have reported that the maps claim no power outages when there are.

Estimates regarding restoration are not even close to being correct in some instances. I met someone whose power was restored a few days ago. He received a text message saying that power would be back later this week. Others have received estimates that power will be restored Tuesday, Monday and Wednesday?

How can a major company like Con Ed that has experience dealing with storms and outages handle outages for a non hurricane so poorly?

Another complaint: Con Ed did not do enough to help those with severe medical illnesses. I received calls from residents who were out of power who live with residents with brain cancer, residents staying at home (hospice). Residents who require oxygen to live or need their insulin to be kept cold. Con Ed made little effort to help them (Greenburgh police did offer assistance).

Con Ed should not make people provide receipts for food outages since most people don’t keep food receipts from supermarkets. They should provide everyone with a credit. Anyone out of power for many days lost food that they purchased.

Con Ed messed up big time, they were unprepared. They didn’t have crews ready to be of help. And people suffered. They need to be more customer friendly. And make it easier for people to get reimbursed.



PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor

