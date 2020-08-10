GREENBURGH LAST NIGHT

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER From Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner. August 10, 2020:

I just got off the phone with the police. As of 6:45 PM 1,533 people in unincorporated Greenburgh were without power. Con Ed will be working all night restoring power to residents of Greenburgh so the numbers will continue to go down.

Some people contacted me recently – they read an earlier report that Con Ed was planning to restore power to their homes and so far they have seen no crews. It’s possible that power can be restored late tonight. Con Ed hasn’t forgotten you. There was substantial damage from the storm and some of the restorations are taking time.

PLEASE REPORT HANGING WIRES TO POLICE it was very apparent that residents need to report any type of grounded or hanging wires. You can e mail dpw@greenburghny.com and copy me at pfeiner@greenburghny.com. All of which should be treated as a live wire and considered very dangerous

WE WILL PICK UP MORE DEBRIS THIS WEEK

We realize that everyone who is out of power is very stressed (an understatement). We also recognize that the forecast this week is for heat and humidity. On top of the covid months and lack of power and now residents stuck with access rotting food and damaged items, I have authorized the following:

-The organic pick up has been relaxed for the week (per Comm. Carosi)

-All extra food waste and two small items can be placed at the curb away form the our town issued cans will be picked up with “an old school pick up”



-We will try to set up dumpsters in targeted areas towards the end of the week for bulk drop off.

I have authorized overtime of DPW crew members to help expedite the service —we anticipate that FEMA will reimburse us for much of the storm related expenses



from our radio shop

Today we have the following locations on generator power:

9A @ Secor Road

N. Central Ave @ Harvard Drive

Dobbs Ferry Road @ Knollwood Road /Hartsdale Road

Tarrytown Road @ Hillside Ave ( NEW) White Plains Knows about It.

Hillside @ 287 Exit Ramp (NYSDOT Generator)

Reset Traffic Signal At White Plains Road @ IFO500/520.

Looked at the Light at White Plains Road @ Benidict But Could not get in cabinet, Notified TMC & Verde Electric to reset signal.

Installed new street light on Hillcrest Ave

Installed new street light on My Joy Ave @ Dorchester.

Refueled all generators every 3-4 Hrs all day.

Paul Feiner

Greenburgh Town Supervisor