BEDFORD THIS AFTERNOON

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. From Bedford Town Supervisor Chris Burdick. 8.10 1:00pm UpdateTropical Storm Isaias and Power Outages(new information is red)



Update – Overview – Day 6 of the Outage

We believe that all safety issues have been addressed live wires or blocked streets where people can’t get in/or out and emergency services can’t reach residents. NYSEG power restoration nearly complete – 15 customers remain out of power. Biggest problems now remain Con Edison with 214 customers still without power,



A substantial number of Optimum and Verizon customers are without service. We don’t know how many, because unlike the utilities, they number of customers without service is not provided. And yes, we absolutely know that it’s not just Optimum. We are dealing with both – see below.



Con Edison Con Edison representative is showing a reduction in Bedford outages to 214 customers of 1053 without power. Of course the estimated time of restoration of 11 PM last night came and went. Now it is showing as “more work required”, whatever that means. I wish to thank those Con Edison residents who have e-mailed me (supervisor@bedfordny.gov) confirmation of their notification of power outage.

These e-mails have been very helpful in my work with Con Edison. ALSO PLEASE REPORT TO CON EDISON YOUR OUTAGE IF YOU HAVE NOT ALREADY DONE SO.

Internet and Cell Service

– FIOS, Optimum, Verizon and Other Wireless There was a conference call with Optimum senior officials this morning of limited help (my thanks to State Senator Shelley Mayer for getting the conference call). We did not get the answers anticipated. We have asked for resources and answers.

Senator Mayer will be asking for a similar effort with Verizon so we can give focus as well to those issues. I thank you for your e-mails regarding the service issues.



If you have not already done so, please e-mail Timothy Parker at tparker@bedfordny.gov who is our staff member who will continue to work nearly full time on assisting. Please provide your name, address, account number, cell number and describe the nature of the service issue (e.g., no service whatsoever, intermittent, dropped calls).



We are very actively working on this directly with government representatives.



Please note that we have been advised that the Verizon/Optimum lines are below the power lines and they cannot work on them until NYSEG/Con Edison has completed its work.



Workplace, Internet and Charging Facilities We will have the courtroom at the Town offices at 321 Bedford Road open as a workplace, internet and charging facility opened this morning at 8:00 AM.

Additionally, wifi is accessible outside in the lobby.

As noted previously, space is limited due to social distancing and you must wear a facemask or will be asked to leave. I will be try to keep it open until 9:00 PM today.



ShowersBedford Hills Memorial Park poolhouse is open for showers today 3:30 to 5:00 PM and Tuesday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM. Residents arriving to utilize the showers will be required to sign-in and wear a mask upon entry. We ask that showers are limited to 5 minutes in duration. We also recommend the use of footwear (flip-flops, water shoes) when taking a shower.

Shower stalls and bathrooms will be disinfected/sanitized routinely during operating hours.

Con Ed/ DRY ICE DISTRIBUTION LOCATIONSclick image to print: