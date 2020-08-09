Governor Cuomo: COVID CONTROL STEADY AS SHE GOES

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From the Governor’s Press Office. August 9, 2020:

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

“Our daily numbers remain low and steady, despite increasing infection rates across the country, and even in our region – and we had the lowest one-day positive rate since we started. That’s an incredible achievement, all thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers,” Governor Cuomo said. “New York’s progress shows that a data-driven, phased reopening works. We have followed the data since day one, and now we are an example for the rest of the country to follow. But we must not become complacent: Everyone should continue to wear their masks and socially distance.”

On Friday and Saturday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 2,294 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 60 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown for yesterday and Friday’s observed violations is below:

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 548 (-25)

– 548 (-25) Patients Newly Admitted – 66

– 66 Hospital Counties – 30

– 30 Number ICU – 131 (-2)

– 131 (-2) Number ICU with Intubation – 66 (+2)

– 66 (+2) Total Discharges – 73,689 (+80)

– 73,689 (+80) Deaths – 7

– 7 Total Deaths – 25,202

Of the 65,812 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 515, or 0.78 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 0.7% 0.9% 0.8% Central New York 0.8% 0.8% 0.7% Finger Lakes 0.8% 0.8% 0.9% Long Island 0.9% 0.9% 0.6% Mid-Hudson 0.7% 0.7% 0.6% Mohawk Valley 0.9% 0.9% 0.5% New York City 1.1% 1.1% 0.9% North Country 0.2% 0.2% 0.2% Southern Tier 1.2% 1.2% 0.3% Western New York 1.7% 1.7% 1.6%

The Governor also confirmed 515 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 420,860 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 420,860 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,595 14 Allegany 79 0 Broome 1,126 6 Cattaraugus 165 0 Cayuga 152 1 Chautauqua 253 0 Chemung 171 0 Chenango 216 1 Clinton 127 0 Columbia 540 1 Cortland 95 0 Delaware 105 0 Dutchess 4,607 7 Erie 8,904 54 Essex 55 0 Franklin 54 0 Fulton 296 1 Genesee 277 0 Greene 292 1 Hamilton 8 0 Herkimer 274 1 Jefferson 142 2 Lewis 41 0 Livingston 176 0 Madison 412 0 Monroe 4,956 34 Montgomery 176 4 Nassau 43,655 27 Niagara 1,498 4 NYC 227,832 248 Oneida 2,146 4 Onondaga 3,576 11 Ontario 360 3 Orange 11,159 3 Orleans 298 0 Oswego 253 0 Otsego 116 0 Putnam 1,449 2 Rensselaer 765 4 Rockland 13,942 6 Saratoga 757 2 Schenectady 1,058 0 Schoharie 69 0 Schuyler 22 0 Seneca 89 0 St. Lawrence 263 0 Steuben 298 0 Suffolk 43,786 37 Sullivan 1,489 1 Tioga 193 0 Tompkins 234 0 Ulster 2,062 5 Warren 308 0 Washington 259 2 Wayne 250 1 Westchester 36,205 25 Wyoming 118 2 Yates 57 1

