Governor Cuomo: COVID CONTROL STEADY AS SHE GOES

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From the Governor’s Press Office. August 9, 2020:

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

“Our daily numbers remain low and steady, despite increasing infection rates across the country, and even in our region – and we had the lowest one-day positive rate since we started. That’s an incredible achievement, all thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers,” Governor Cuomo said. “New York’s progress shows that a data-driven, phased reopening works. We have followed the data since day one, and now we are an example for the rest of the country to follow. But we must not become complacent: Everyone should continue to wear their masks and socially distance.”

On Friday and Saturday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 2,294 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 60 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown for yesterday and Friday’s observed violations is below:

  • Bronx – 2
  • Brooklyn – 2
  • Manhattan – 22
  • Queens – 26
  • Staten Island – 4
  • Nassau – 3
  • Suffolk – 1

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 548 (-25)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 66
  • Hospital Counties – 30
  • Number ICU – 131 (-2)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 66 (+2)
  • Total Discharges – 73,689 (+80)
  • Deaths – 7
  • Total Deaths – 25,202

Of the 65,812 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 515, or 0.78 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region0.7%0.9%0.8%
Central New York0.8%0.8%0.7%
Finger Lakes0.8%0.8%0.9%
Long Island0.9%0.9%0.6%
Mid-Hudson0.7%0.7%0.6%
Mohawk Valley0.9%0.9%0.5%
New York City1.1%1.1%0.9%
North Country0.2%0.2%0.2%
Southern Tier1.2%1.2%0.3%
Western New York1.7%1.7%1.6%

The Governor also confirmed 515 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 420,860 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 420,860 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,59514
Allegany790
Broome1,1266
Cattaraugus1650
Cayuga1521
Chautauqua2530
Chemung1710
Chenango2161
Clinton1270
Columbia5401
Cortland950
Delaware1050
Dutchess4,6077
Erie8,90454
Essex550
Franklin540
Fulton2961
Genesee2770
Greene2921
Hamilton80
Herkimer2741
Jefferson1422
Lewis410
Livingston1760
Madison4120
Monroe4,95634
Montgomery1764
Nassau43,65527
Niagara1,4984
NYC227,832248
Oneida2,1464
Onondaga3,57611
Ontario3603
Orange11,1593
Orleans2980
Oswego2530
Otsego1160
Putnam1,4492
Rensselaer7654
Rockland13,9426
Saratoga7572
Schenectady1,0580
Schoharie690
Schuyler220
Seneca890
St. Lawrence2630
Steuben2980
Suffolk43,78637
Sullivan1,4891
Tioga1930
Tompkins2340
Ulster2,0625
Warren3080
Washington2592
Wayne2501
Westchester36,20525
Wyoming1182
Yates571

Yesterday, there were 7 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,202. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx2
Erie1
Herkimer1
Nassau1
Queens1
Rensselaer1

