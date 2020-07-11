Cyclists-Pedestrians on the Cuomo Bridge Bikeway: WIDER PLEASE, HOURS FOR CYCLISTS/WALKERS, 2ND WALKWAY, “UNSAFE”

JOHN BAILEY, LOWER RIGHT ON THE WALKWAY. UPPER RIGHT ENTRANCE TO START OF THE WALKWAY (Blue path with center WHITE line). WPCNR PHOTO

WPCNR THE FEINER REPORT By Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner. July 11, 2020:

As of Thursday 667 people responded to the survey monkey questionnaire about the shared bikeway/walkway on the Mario Cuomo bridge.

Almost 72% of the people who responded have used the walkway. Bicyclist only -37.08%; pedestrian only-42.50%. Both bicyclist and pedestrians: 20.42%.

We asked those responding to the survey if they witnessed accidents or other unpleasant interactions between bicyclists and pedestrians and 40.42% said yes. 59.58% said no.

We asked users if they would favor separate use times during part of each day for bicyclists only and pedestrians only (for example two hour time slots in the AM and two hour time slots in the PM) and 34.86% said yes. 65.14% said no.

Many people who contacted me by phone or in writing suggested that the Thruway Authority should widen the path or create a separate path on the other side of the bridge.

12.37% of those who responded saw service dogs on the walkway. In addition, many people sent me e mails about their experiences cycling or walking on the Mario Cuomo shared bikeway/path.

Most people who sent me written comments highlighting their experiences on the bridge mentioned that the shared path needs to be widened and is too narrow.

Some people highlighted their concerns – pedestrians or cyclists not staying in their lanes. WCBS TV interviewed a cyclist who was injured on the path -requiring surgery (link below).

Another concern from writers:

many cyclists/pedestrians not wearing masks on the shared path. Should NYS require all cyclists/pedestrians who use the path to wear masks?

I continue to believe that the NYS Thruway Authority should take action steps to make the path safer -and would support a wider shared path or a second path on the other side of the bridge.

We have already experienced some accidents. And unless something is done there will be others.

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor