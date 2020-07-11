All Absentee Ballots Counted in NY Assembly District 93 Primary Election. CHRIS BURDICK OF BEDFORD WINS

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2020. By John F. Bailey. July 11:

The counting of all absentee ballots in the New York Assembly District 93 Democratic Primary race was completed Saturday night.

WPCNR has learned that the trend established by the machine vote count on June 23 was reflected in the absentee ballot count.

Christopher Burdick Town Supervisor of Bedford, finished first. Kristen Browde a Chappaqua attorney with extensive Albany experience, finished second and Jeremiah Frie-Pearson a successful litigator who has won very significant awards for various constituencies, finished third.

This, according to a person familar with the results this evening.