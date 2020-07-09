Paycheck protection program opens up again as Westchester slides into Phase 4 Reopening

Westchester County in Phase Four of Reopening which includes Higher Education, Low-Risk Outdoor/Indoor Arts & Entertainment and Media Production



New York State released detailed guidance for Phase Four of reopening.

Higher Education including community and junior colleges, universities, graduate and professional schools, medical schools, and technical schools.Low Risk Outdoor Entertainment, including outdoor zoos, botanical gardens, nature parks, grounds of historic sites and cultural institutions, outdoor museums, outdoor agritourism, local agricultural demonstrations and exhibitions.



Low Risk Indoor Arts and Entertainment including museums, historical sites, aquariums, and other related institutions or activities.Media Production including all activities undertaken in motion picture, music, television, and streaming productions on set, on location, or at any production or recording site.



Read the NYS detailed Phase Four guidance here.



Please note that gyms, malls and movie theaters are not currently included in Phase Four.Additionally, indoor religious gatherings will be allowed up to 33 percent capacity, up from 25 percent.



Social gatherings will also be allowed up to 50 people in one setting, up from 25 in Phase 3.Each company seeking to reopen must document a detailed plan for a safe reopening. Click here to find a template for a Business Reopening Safety Plan for businesses reopening on Phase Four.Each company seeking to reopen must read the detailed Guidance provided by NYS and submit an affirmation. Click here to find the affirmation for businesses opening in Phase Four.