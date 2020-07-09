WESTCHESTER ABSENTEE BALLOT COUNTING BEGINS

WPCNR CAMPAIGN2020. By John F. Bailey. July 9, 2020:

WPCNR has learned that Board of Elections staff began counting some 65,000 absentee ballots today at 11 A.M. in the 17th Congressional District race for Nita Lowey’s seat and the 93rd Assembly District representing White Plains, Harrison, Bedford, the Castles, which is very close with 200 votes separating Chris Burdick and Kristen Browde, and Jason Frie-Pearson 400 votes behind Burdick with approximately 11,000 absentee ballots to count.

The counting is being done by Board of Elections staf, but all campaigns are allowed to bring observers/lawyers and by hand and by voting machine .

Candidates in the 93rd Assembly District race Chris Burdick, Kristen Browde and Jason Frie-Pearson will all have observers.

The procedures were determined in a court proceeding yesterday morning.

No indication exactly when the unprecedented number of absentee ballot counts is expected to be completed.