The Watch Tower

WPCNR ALBANY ROUNDS. From the Governor’s Press Office. June 22, 2020 UPDATED WITH SUNDAY RESULTS:
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo Monday updated New Yorkers on the Sunday Covid situation this morning.
The Governor announced that global public health experts cleared the Mid-Hudson Valley to enter Phase 3 of reopening tomorrow. Long Island is on track to enter Phase 3 of reopening Wednesday. Business guidance for Phase Three of the state’s reopening plan is available here.
“In New York, we’ve been following the science and the data and the metrics from day one. We have the best numbers that we’ve had since this started today in New York,” Governor Cuomo said. “Yesterday, we only had ten deaths, down from a high of 800. We have about 1,000 people in our hospitals, which is one of the lowest numbers we’ve had since this began. Because of the changes New Yorkers made, we now have the lowest transmission rate in the United States of America.”
Monday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Deaths: 10, lowest since March 21st
- Hospitalizations: 1,122 (down from 1,142 the day before)
- ICU Hospitalizations: 330
- ICU Hospitalizations that are Intubated: 228
- Total Discharges: 69,710
Of the 56,780 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 552, or .97 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|SUNDAY
|New York City
|1.10%
|1.20%
|1.10%
|Capital Region
|0.70%
|0.40%
|0.70%
|Central New York
|0.60%
|0.90%
|0.70%
|Finger Lakes
|1.10%
|0.40%
|0.70%
|Long Island
|1.10%
|1.00%
|0.90%
|Hudson Valley
|1.10%
|1.00%
|1.00%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.80%
|1.00%
|1.40%
|North Country
|0.40%
|0.20%
|0.10%
|Southern Tier
|0.40%
|0.30%
|0.30%
|Western New York
|0.80%
|0.80%
|1.00%
The Governor also confirmed 552 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 388,488 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 388,488 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|2,060
|6
|Allegany
|58
|0
|Broome
|670
|2
|Cattaraugus
|115
|0
|Cayuga
|108
|0
|Chautauqua
|116
|0
|Chemung
|139
|0
|Chenango
|140
|1
|Clinton
|100
|0
|Columbia
|452
|1
|Cortland
|44
|0
|Delaware
|90
|0
|Dutchess
|4,145
|7
|Erie
|7,035
|31
|Essex
|41
|0
|Franklin
|27
|0
|Fulton
|244
|1
|Genesee
|225
|3
|Greene
|256
|0
|Hamilton
|6
|0
|Herkimer
|137
|1
|Jefferson
|84
|0
|Lewis
|23
|0
|Livingston
|124
|1
|Madison
|347
|2
|Monroe
|3,512
|14
|Montgomery
|108
|2
|Nassau
|41,513
|34
|Niagara
|1,193
|1
|NYC
|212,741
|295
|Oneida
|1,416
|23
|Onondaga
|2,675
|9
|Ontario
|242
|2
|Orange
|10,654
|6
|Orleans
|276
|0
|Oswego
|173
|0
|Otsego
|83
|1
|Putnam
|1,305
|4
|Rensselaer
|528
|4
|Rockland
|13,514
|10
|Saratoga
|535
|2
|Schenectady
|761
|7
|Schoharie
|57
|0
|Schuyler
|12
|0
|Seneca
|64
|0
|St. Lawrence
|217
|1
|Steuben
|263
|2
|Suffolk
|41,010
|38
|Sullivan
|1,438
|1
|Tioga
|140
|0
|Tompkins
|175
|0
|Ulster
|1,756
|2
|Warren
|262
|1
|Washington
|244
|0
|Wayne
|143
|0
|Westchester
|34,557
|36
|Wyoming
|93
|0
|Yates
|42
|1
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
New York City will enter Phase Two of reopening on today, June 22, and the Mid-Hudson region remains on track to enter Phase Three on Tuesday, June 23. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.
“The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over, and as we reopen New York safely and incrementally, the state government will continue to provide timely information so that New Yorkers can make educated decisions for themselves and their families,” Governor Cuomo said. “Yesterday, less than 1 percent of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state were positive, which means we continue to be on the right path toward defeating the virus.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Hospitalizations: 1,142
- Deaths: 15
- ICU Hospitalizations: 332
Of the 67,526 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 664, or .98 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|New York City
|1.10%
|1.10%
|1.20%
|Capital Region
|1.00%
|0.70%
|0.40%
|Central New York
|1.30%
|0.60%
|0.90%
|Finger Lakes
|1.00%
|1.10%
|0.40%
|Long Island
|0.80%
|1.10%
|1.00%
|Hudson Valley
|1.10%
|1.10%
|1.00%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.50%
|1.80%
|1.00%
|North Country
|0.10%
|0.40%
|0.20%
|Southern Tier
|0.20%
|0.40%
|0.30%
|Western New York
|0.70%
|0.80%
|0.80%
The Governor also confirmed 664 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 387,936 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 387,936 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|2,054
|1
|Allegany
|58
|0
|Broome
|668
|3
|Cattaraugus
|115
|2
|Cayuga
|108
|0
|Chautauqua
|116
|1
|Chemung
|139
|0
|Chenango
|139
|0
|Clinton
|100
|0
|Columbia
|451
|0
|Cortland
|44
|0
|Delaware
|90
|0
|Dutchess
|4,138
|11
|Erie
|7,004
|24
|Essex
|41
|0
|Franklin
|27
|0
|Fulton
|243
|0
|Genesee
|222
|0
|Greene
|256
|1
|Hamilton
|6
|0
|Herkimer
|136
|2
|Jefferson
|84
|1
|Lewis
|23
|1
|Livingston
|123
|0
|Madison
|345
|2
|Monroe
|3,498
|11
|Montgomery
|106
|0
|Nassau
|41,479
|36
|Niagara
|1,192
|4
|NYC
|212,446
|385
|Oneida
|1,393
|15
|Onondaga
|2,666
|22
|Ontario
|240
|1
|Orange
|10,648
|10
|Orleans
|276
|1
|Oswego
|173
|4
|Otsego
|82
|0
|Putnam
|1,301
|0
|Rensselaer
|524
|3
|Rockland
|13,504
|9
|Saratoga
|533
|2
|Schenectady
|754
|5
|Schoharie
|57
|1
|Schuyler
|12
|0
|Seneca
|64
|0
|St. Lawrence
|216
|0
|Steuben
|261
|0
|Suffolk
|40,972
|64
|Sullivan
|1,437
|2
|Tioga
|140
|0
|Tompkins
|175
|1
|Ulster
|1,754
|4
|Warren
|261
|0
|Washington
|244
|0
|Wayne
|143
|0
|Westchester
|34,521
|35
|Wyoming
|93
|0
|Yates
|41
|0
