The Watch Tower

WPCNR ALBANY ROUNDS. From the Governor’s Press Office. June 22, 2020 UPDATED WITH SUNDAY RESULTS:



Governor Andrew M. Cuomo Monday updated New Yorkers on the Sunday Covid situation this morning.

The Governor announced that global public health experts cleared the Mid-Hudson Valley to enter Phase 3 of reopening tomorrow. Long Island is on track to enter Phase 3 of reopening Wednesday. Business guidance for Phase Three of the state’s reopening plan is available here.

“In New York, we’ve been following the science and the data and the metrics from day one. We have the best numbers that we’ve had since this started today in New York,” Governor Cuomo said. “Yesterday, we only had ten deaths, down from a high of 800. We have about 1,000 people in our hospitals, which is one of the lowest numbers we’ve had since this began. Because of the changes New Yorkers made, we now have the lowest transmission rate in the United States of America.”

Monday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Deaths: 10, lowest since March 21st  
  • Hospitalizations: 1,122 (down from 1,142 the day before)
  • ICU Hospitalizations: 330
  • ICU Hospitalizations that are Intubated: 228
  • Total Discharges: 69,710

Of the 56,780 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 552, or .97 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONFRIDAYSATURDAYSUNDAY
New York City1.10%1.20%1.10%
Capital Region0.70%0.40%0.70%
Central New York0.60%0.90%0.70%
Finger Lakes1.10%0.40%0.70%
Long Island1.10%1.00%0.90%
Hudson Valley1.10%1.00%1.00%
Mohawk Valley1.80%1.00%1.40%
North Country0.40%0.20%0.10%
Southern Tier0.40%0.30%0.30%
Western New York0.80%0.80%1.00%

The Governor also confirmed 552 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 388,488 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 388,488 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,0606
Allegany580
Broome6702
Cattaraugus1150
Cayuga1080
Chautauqua1160
Chemung1390
Chenango1401
Clinton1000
Columbia4521
Cortland440
Delaware900
Dutchess4,1457
Erie7,03531
Essex410
Franklin270
Fulton2441
Genesee2253
Greene2560
Hamilton60
Herkimer1371
Jefferson840
Lewis230
Livingston1241
Madison3472
Monroe3,51214
Montgomery1082
Nassau41,51334
Niagara1,1931
NYC212,741295
Oneida1,41623
Onondaga2,6759
Ontario2422
Orange10,6546
Orleans2760
Oswego1730
Otsego831
Putnam1,3054
Rensselaer5284
Rockland13,51410
Saratoga5352
Schenectady7617
Schoharie570
Schuyler120
Seneca640
St. Lawrence2171
Steuben2632
Suffolk41,01038
Sullivan1,4381
Tioga1400
Tompkins1750
Ulster1,7562
Warren2621
Washington2440
Wayne1430
Westchester34,55736
Wyoming930
Yates421



Governor Andrew M. Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

New York City will enter Phase Two of reopening on today, June 22, and the Mid-Hudson region remains on track to enter Phase Three on Tuesday, June 23. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

“The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over, and as we reopen New York safely and incrementally, the state government will continue to provide timely information so that New Yorkers can make educated decisions for themselves and their families,” Governor Cuomo said. “Yesterday, less than 1 percent of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state were positive, which means we continue to be on the right path toward defeating the virus.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Hospitalizations: 1,142
  • Deaths: 15
  • ICU Hospitalizations: 332

Of the 67,526 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 664, or .98 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
New York City1.10%1.10%1.20%
Capital Region1.00%0.70%0.40%
Central New York1.30%0.60%0.90%
Finger Lakes1.00%1.10%0.40%
Long Island0.80%1.10%1.00%
Hudson Valley1.10%1.10%1.00%
Mohawk Valley1.50%1.80%1.00%
North Country0.10%0.40%0.20%
Southern Tier0.20%0.40%0.30%
Western New York0.70%0.80%0.80%

The Governor also confirmed 664 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 387,936 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 387,936 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,0541
Allegany580
Broome6683
Cattaraugus1152
Cayuga1080
Chautauqua1161
Chemung1390
Chenango1390
Clinton1000
Columbia4510
Cortland440
Delaware900
Dutchess4,13811
Erie7,00424
Essex410
Franklin270
Fulton2430
Genesee2220
Greene2561
Hamilton60
Herkimer1362
Jefferson841
Lewis231
Livingston1230
Madison3452
Monroe3,49811
Montgomery1060
Nassau41,47936
Niagara1,1924
NYC212,446385
Oneida1,39315
Onondaga2,66622
Ontario2401
Orange10,64810
Orleans2761
Oswego1734
Otsego820
Putnam1,3010
Rensselaer5243
Rockland13,5049
Saratoga5332
Schenectady7545
Schoharie571
Schuyler120
Seneca640
St. Lawrence2160
Steuben2610
Suffolk40,97264
Sullivan1,4372
Tioga1400
Tompkins1751
Ulster1,7544
Warren2610
Washington2440
Wayne1430
Westchester34,52135
Wyoming930
Yates410

