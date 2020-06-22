The Watch Tower

WPCNR ALBANY ROUNDS. From the Governor’s Press Office. June 22, 2020 UPDATED WITH SUNDAY RESULTS:







Governor Andrew M. Cuomo Monday updated New Yorkers on the Sunday Covid situation this morning.

The Governor announced that global public health experts cleared the Mid-Hudson Valley to enter Phase 3 of reopening tomorrow. Long Island is on track to enter Phase 3 of reopening Wednesday. Business guidance for Phase Three of the state’s reopening plan is available here.

“In New York, we’ve been following the science and the data and the metrics from day one. We have the best numbers that we’ve had since this started today in New York,” Governor Cuomo said. “Yesterday, we only had ten deaths, down from a high of 800. We have about 1,000 people in our hospitals, which is one of the lowest numbers we’ve had since this began. Because of the changes New Yorkers made, we now have the lowest transmission rate in the United States of America.”

Monday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Deaths : 10, lowest since March 21st

: 10, lowest since March 21st Hospitalizations : 1,122 (down from 1,142 the day before)

: 1,122 (down from 1,142 the day before) ICU Hospitalizations : 330

: 330 ICU Hospitalizations that are Intubated : 228

: 228 Total Discharges: 69,710

Of the 56,780 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 552, or .97 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGION FRIDAY SATURDAY SUNDAY New York City 1.10% 1.20% 1.10% Capital Region 0.70% 0.40% 0.70% Central New York 0.60% 0.90% 0.70% Finger Lakes 1.10% 0.40% 0.70% Long Island 1.10% 1.00% 0.90% Hudson Valley 1.10% 1.00% 1.00% Mohawk Valley 1.80% 1.00% 1.40% North Country 0.40% 0.20% 0.10% Southern Tier 0.40% 0.30% 0.30% Western New York 0.80% 0.80% 1.00%

The Governor also confirmed 552 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 388,488 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 388,488 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,060 6 Allegany 58 0 Broome 670 2 Cattaraugus 115 0 Cayuga 108 0 Chautauqua 116 0 Chemung 139 0 Chenango 140 1 Clinton 100 0 Columbia 452 1 Cortland 44 0 Delaware 90 0 Dutchess 4,145 7 Erie 7,035 31 Essex 41 0 Franklin 27 0 Fulton 244 1 Genesee 225 3 Greene 256 0 Hamilton 6 0 Herkimer 137 1 Jefferson 84 0 Lewis 23 0 Livingston 124 1 Madison 347 2 Monroe 3,512 14 Montgomery 108 2 Nassau 41,513 34 Niagara 1,193 1 NYC 212,741 295 Oneida 1,416 23 Onondaga 2,675 9 Ontario 242 2 Orange 10,654 6 Orleans 276 0 Oswego 173 0 Otsego 83 1 Putnam 1,305 4 Rensselaer 528 4 Rockland 13,514 10 Saratoga 535 2 Schenectady 761 7 Schoharie 57 0 Schuyler 12 0 Seneca 64 0 St. Lawrence 217 1 Steuben 263 2 Suffolk 41,010 38 Sullivan 1,438 1 Tioga 140 0 Tompkins 175 0 Ulster 1,756 2 Warren 262 1 Washington 244 0 Wayne 143 0 Westchester 34,557 36 Wyoming 93 0 Yates 42 1







Governor Andrew M. Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

New York City will enter Phase Two of reopening on today, June 22, and the Mid-Hudson region remains on track to enter Phase Three on Tuesday, June 23. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

“The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over, and as we reopen New York safely and incrementally, the state government will continue to provide timely information so that New Yorkers can make educated decisions for themselves and their families,” Governor Cuomo said. “Yesterday, less than 1 percent of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state were positive, which means we continue to be on the right path toward defeating the virus.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Hospitalizations : 1,142

: 1,142 Deaths : 15

: 15 ICU Hospitalizations: 332

Of the 67,526 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 664, or .98 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY New York City 1.10% 1.10% 1.20% Capital Region 1.00% 0.70% 0.40% Central New York 1.30% 0.60% 0.90% Finger Lakes 1.00% 1.10% 0.40% Long Island 0.80% 1.10% 1.00% Hudson Valley 1.10% 1.10% 1.00% Mohawk Valley 1.50% 1.80% 1.00% North Country 0.10% 0.40% 0.20% Southern Tier 0.20% 0.40% 0.30% Western New York 0.70% 0.80% 0.80%

The Governor also confirmed 664 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 387,936 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 387,936 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,054 1 Allegany 58 0 Broome 668 3 Cattaraugus 115 2 Cayuga 108 0 Chautauqua 116 1 Chemung 139 0 Chenango 139 0 Clinton 100 0 Columbia 451 0 Cortland 44 0 Delaware 90 0 Dutchess 4,138 11 Erie 7,004 24 Essex 41 0 Franklin 27 0 Fulton 243 0 Genesee 222 0 Greene 256 1 Hamilton 6 0 Herkimer 136 2 Jefferson 84 1 Lewis 23 1 Livingston 123 0 Madison 345 2 Monroe 3,498 11 Montgomery 106 0 Nassau 41,479 36 Niagara 1,192 4 NYC 212,446 385 Oneida 1,393 15 Onondaga 2,666 22 Ontario 240 1 Orange 10,648 10 Orleans 276 1 Oswego 173 4 Otsego 82 0 Putnam 1,301 0 Rensselaer 524 3 Rockland 13,504 9 Saratoga 533 2 Schenectady 754 5 Schoharie 57 1 Schuyler 12 0 Seneca 64 0 St. Lawrence 216 0 Steuben 261 0 Suffolk 40,972 64 Sullivan 1,437 2 Tioga 140 0 Tompkins 175 1 Ulster 1,754 4 Warren 261 0 Washington 244 0 Wayne 143 0 Westchester 34,521 35 Wyoming 93 0 Yates 41 0

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo Monday updated New Yorkers on the Sunday Covid situation.

The Governor announced that global public health experts cleared the Mid-Hudson Valley to enter Phase 3 of reopening tomorrow. Long Island is on track to enter Phase 3 of reopening Wednesday. Business guidance for Phase Three of the state’s reopening plan is available here.

“In New York, we’ve been following the science and the data and the metrics from day one. We have the best numbers that we’ve had since this started today in New York,” Governor Cuomo said. “Yesterday, we only had ten deaths, down from a high of 800. We have about 1,000 people in our hospitals, which is one of the lowest numbers we’ve had since this began. Because of the changes New Yorkers made, we now have the lowest transmission rate in the United States of America.”

Monday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Deaths : 10, lowest since March 21st

: 10, lowest since March 21st Hospitalizations : 1,122 (down from 1,142 the day before)

: 1,122 (down from 1,142 the day before) ICU Hospitalizations : 330

: 330 ICU Hospitalizations that are Intubated : 228

: 228 Total Discharges: 69,710

Of the 56,780 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 552, or .97 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGION FRIDAY SATURDAY SUNDAY New York City 1.10% 1.20% 1.10% Capital Region 0.70% 0.40% 0.70% Central New York 0.60% 0.90% 0.70% Finger Lakes 1.10% 0.40% 0.70% Long Island 1.10% 1.00% 0.90% Hudson Valley 1.10% 1.00% 1.00% Mohawk Valley 1.80% 1.00% 1.40% North Country 0.40% 0.20% 0.10% Southern Tier 0.40% 0.30% 0.30% Western New York 0.80% 0.80% 1.00%

The Governor also confirmed 552 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 388,488 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 388,488 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows: