Primary Day in White Plains: 6 AM to 9 PM. Last Day to Mail in Absentee Ballots. WHITE PLAINS residents vote at White Plains High School

Dawn on Primary Day

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2020. fROM THE MAYOR’S OFFICE. JUNE 23, 2020:

TODAY is Primary Election Day in Westchester County. Due to the pandemic the number of polling places has been reduced to three, the Westchester County Board of Elections, the North Castle Community Center, and White Plains High School. (Editor’s Note: There are three nominating contests: the 17th Congressional District, the 93rd Assembly District, and Westchester District Attorney, located on the back of your ballot. The Democratic Presidential Primary is on the front of the ballot.)

If you are uncertain where to vote, call the Board of Elections at (914) 995-5700 or visit the Board’s website at: citizenparticipation.westchestergov.com.

You may determine your polling place by entering your residence address. Polls are open from 6:00 AM to 9:00 PM. Remember to wear your mask!

The most recent data provided by the county Monday indicates the cumulative number of people who have tested positive in White Plains since testing began is 1,809.The county estimates the number of active cases in White Plains to be 53. The County’s “active” number is based on positive cases over the last 2 weeks. The number of new cases each day remains very low.

Today, Tuesday, June 23rd, Westchester County enters Phase 3 of the reopening process. In this phase, restaurants and food service establishments may open for indoor dining with restrictions, and personal care services, including nail salons, spas, and massage therapy, may also open with restrictions.

Pools Open July 1

Both Kittrell and Gardella pools will open for residents only on July 1st. Reservations will be required, as will a pool pass. Check cityofwhiteplains.com, for more information.