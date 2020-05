WHITE PLAINS WEEK TONIGHT, MAY 29TH PROGRAM 7:30 ON THE CITY BUDGET APPROVAL ON CH. 45 FIOS COUNTYWIDE IN WHITE PLAINS CABLEVISION CH. 76 AND ANYTIME ON www.wpcommunitymedia.org

JOHN BAILEY AND THE NEWS ON

THE CITY PASSES THE BUDGET AMIDST ANXIETY, ANGUISH AND WORRY.

THE GOVERNOR OPENS UP EVERY REGION BUT NEW YORK CITY.

GOT YOUR SCHOOL BUDGET ABSENTEE BALLOT YET? LOOK FOR IT! “IT’S IN THE MAIL.”

THE GOVERNOR MOVES TO MOTIVATE THE BRONX BROOKLYN AND QUEENS TO WEAR A MASK — CHRIS ROCK AND ROSIE PEREZ COME ON BOARD AND TELL WHY BROOKLYN, THE BRONX & QUEENS ARE INFECTING SO MUCH

WHITE PLAINS WEEK SHOWS THE TWO WINNING WEAR A MASK SPOTS–EXCELSIOR

AND JOHN BAILEY REMINISCES ABOUT MEMORIAL DAYS OF THE PAST