HOW TO VOTE IN THE WHITE PLAINS JUNE 9 SCHOOL BOARD BUDGET VOTE ONLY BY YOUR ABSENTEE BALLOT “IN THE MAIL” TO YOU NOW.

School Districts are now mailing out ballots for through-the-mail voting. There will be no in person voting.

You will receive a ballot, plus 2 envelopes: one is the oath envelope and the other is a paid postage return envelope.

To ensure your vote is counted and your voice is heard make sure you do the following:

1. Fill out your ballot in pen or pencil by completely filling in the appropriate circles.

2. After marking these circles and NOWHERE else, place your folded ballot in what is commonly referred to as the oath envelope.

3. Once the ballot is sealed in the oath envelope – NOT the return envelope – sign and date the back of the oath envelope.

4. After signing the oath envelope, place the oath envelope in the return envelope.

5. Be sure that you attempt to return the envelope in time for it to arrive at the School District Clerk Office by 5 p.m. on June 9th.

These elections are important to our Democracy and your voice matters. Thank you for engaging in your civic duty in spite of the pandemic.

(Editor’s Note: Thank you to Greenburgh Assemblyman Tom Abinanti for this instruction.)