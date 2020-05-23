INTERVIEWS WITH WORLD WAR II AND KOREAN WAR VETERANS

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. From Greenburgh Town Supervisor, Paul Feiner. May 23, 2020:

Greenburgh veterans, most from World War II and the Korean conflict, have been interviewed for a town history project that started about a decade ago and each of their half hour interviews can be seen non stop on Greenburgh cable TV local access TV stations this weekend.

About 150 veterans have been interviewed for this program. Because each interview is about a half hour long and because there are more than 150 interviews the interviews will be broadcast non stop from this entire weekend till Tuesday morning.

The interviews will air on channels 75 and 76 on Optimum and on channels 34 and 35 on Verizon FIOS. Copies of the interviews are also available for viewing at the Greenburgh Library. You can view individual interviews at

http://greenburghpublicaccess.com/veterans-living-history

Some of the veterans who were interviewed for this living history initiative are no longer alive but their stories and bravery will be remembered for generations to come. We’ve been airing our living history interviews for about a decade and continue to interview more veterans every year. It’s important for residents to recognize the contribution of local heroes and to recognize that our neighbors fought hard to keep us free.

Residents who don’t want to stay up the entire Memorial Day weekend can watch individual tapes on the Greenburgh public access TV website

Paul Feiner

Greenburgh Town Supervisor