NEW YORK BY THE NUMBERS

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo confirmed 1,772 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 359,926 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 359,926 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows (MIDHUDSON REGION COUNTIES HIGHLIGHTED BOLDFACE:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|1,770
|14
|Allegany
|44
|0
|Broome
|485
|17
|Cattaraugus
|78
|4
|Cayuga
|76
|3
|Chautauqua
|72
|9
|Chemung
|136
|1
|Chenango
|118
|0
|Clinton
|95
|1
|Columbia
|359
|3
|Cortland
|38
|1
|Delaware
|74
|2
|Dutchess
|3,793
|26
|Erie
|5,552
|155
|Essex
|36
|0
|Franklin
|20
|1
|Fulton
|193
|4
|Genesee
|191
|2
|Greene
|217
|2
|Hamilton
|5
|0
|Herkimer
|100
|5
|Jefferson
|72
|0
|Lewis
|19
|0
|Livingston
|114
|0
|Madison
|301
|4
|Monroe
|2,661
|60
|Montgomery
|77
|0
|Nassau
|39,726
|118
|Niagara
|927
|30
|NYC
|197,266
|782
|Oneida
|864
|36
|Onondaga
|1,904
|76
|Ontario
|182
|2
|Orange
|10,197
|55
|Orleans
|196
|21
|Oswego
|99
|3
|Otsego
|68
|1
|Putnam
|1,200
|13
|Rensselaer
|463
|3
|Rockland
|12,934
|29
|Saratoga
|452
|4
|Schenectady
|648
|3
|Schoharie
|49
|0
|Schuyler
|11
|0
|Seneca
|54
|0
|St. Lawrence
|196
|1
|Steuben
|240
|0
|Suffolk
|38,802
|130
|Sullivan
|1,297
|10
|Tioga
|121
|3
|Tompkins
|149
|2
|Ulster
|1,606
|11
|Warren
|249
|3
|Washington
|225
|1
|Wayne
|107
|3
|Westchester
|32,881
|114
|Wyoming
|80
|1
|Yates
|37
|3