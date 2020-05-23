NEW YORK BY THE NUMBERS

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo confirmed 1,772 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 359,926 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 359,926 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows (MIDHUDSON REGION COUNTIES HIGHLIGHTED BOLDFACE:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 1,770 14 Allegany 44 0 Broome 485 17 Cattaraugus 78 4 Cayuga 76 3 Chautauqua 72 9 Chemung 136 1 Chenango 118 0 Clinton 95 1 Columbia 359 3 Cortland 38 1 Delaware 74 2 Dutchess 3,793 26 Erie 5,552 155 Essex 36 0 Franklin 20 1 Fulton 193 4 Genesee 191 2 Greene 217 2 Hamilton 5 0 Herkimer 100 5 Jefferson 72 0 Lewis 19 0 Livingston 114 0 Madison 301 4 Monroe 2,661 60 Montgomery 77 0 Nassau 39,726 118 Niagara 927 30 NYC 197,266 782 Oneida 864 36 Onondaga 1,904 76 Ontario 182 2 Orange 10,197 55 Orleans 196 21 Oswego 99 3 Otsego 68 1 Putnam 1,200 13 Rensselaer 463 3 Rockland 12,934 29 Saratoga 452 4 Schenectady 648 3 Schoharie 49 0 Schuyler 11 0 Seneca 54 0 St. Lawrence 196 1 Steuben 240 0 Suffolk 38,802 130 Sullivan 1,297 10 Tioga 121 3 Tompkins 149 2 Ulster 1,606 11 Warren 249 3 Washington 225 1 Wayne 107 3 Westchester 32,881 114 Wyoming 80 1 Yates 37 3