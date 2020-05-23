NEW YORK BY THE NUMBERS

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo confirmed 1,772 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 359,926 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 359,926 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows (MIDHUDSON REGION COUNTIES HIGHLIGHTED BOLDFACE:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany1,77014
Allegany440
Broome48517
Cattaraugus784
Cayuga763
Chautauqua729
Chemung1361
Chenango1180
Clinton951
Columbia3593
Cortland381
Delaware742
Dutchess3,79326
Erie5,552155
Essex360
Franklin201
Fulton1934
Genesee1912
Greene2172
Hamilton50
Herkimer1005
Jefferson720
Lewis190
Livingston1140
Madison3014
Monroe2,66160
Montgomery770
Nassau39,726118
Niagara92730
NYC197,266782
Oneida86436
Onondaga1,90476
Ontario1822
Orange10,19755
Orleans19621
Oswego993
Otsego681
Putnam1,20013
Rensselaer4633
Rockland12,93429
Saratoga4524
Schenectady6483
Schoharie490
Schuyler110
Seneca540
St. Lawrence1961
Steuben2400
Suffolk38,802130
Sullivan1,29710
Tioga1213
Tompkins1492
Ulster1,60611
Warren2493
Washington2251
Wayne1073
Westchester32,881114
Wyoming801
Yates373

