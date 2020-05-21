PORT AUTHORITY DETAILS CORONAVIRUS SAFETY MEASURES IMPLEMENTED AT JFK-LAG-NEWARK. NY STATE DEPT OF HEALTH SHOULD BE CONTACTED FOR CORONA VIRUS TESTING PROTOCOLS IN EFFECT.

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. May 21, 2020:

Yesterday, in view of air travel information indicating that there were not coronavirus testing and temperature takings and inquiry about symptoms taking place currently at JFK, WPCNR asked the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey whether or not passengers deplanning from Europe or abroad flights at Newark and JFK airports were currently being questioned for corona virus symptoms or temperatures taken or tested for coronavirus by the Port Authority or the Customs and Immigration Service.

Cal Biez, a spokesman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, said the CDC and the New York State Department of Health should be contacted for this information. Mr. Biez sent the following information on Port Authority sanitary precautions

As part of the Port Authority’s commitment to ensuring the health and well-being of all facility employees, the agency has increased cleanings of restrooms and surfaces frequently touched at the region’s airports, at the Port Authority Bus Terminal, at the George Washington Bridge Bus Station, at the Oculus World Trade Center Transportation Hub, and in the PATH train system.

Enhanced cleaning of public areas and social distancing are two measures that have already been implemented. All areas will be disinfected on a regular basis using EPA-approved and CDC-endorsed disinfectants. For more information please click here. For more info – https://www.panynj.gov/port-authority/en/alerts/coronavirus-updates.html

The Port Authority deployed public health guidance PSAs in terminals and in stations, and have been implementing protocols and policies consistent with guidance provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the New Jersey State Department of Health to help prevent spread of COVID-19. The agency encourages all travelers and employees to make themselves aware of the health and safety protocols established by the CDC and state and local health authorities.

At the airports, the Port Authority has instructed all terminal operators, as well as its partners, to intensify cleaning protocols, including on construction sites. This effort includes increased cleaning of restrooms using EPA-approved and CDC-endorsed cleaning agents and increased wipe down of frequently touched surfaces, such as doors, countertops, handrails on stairs and escalators, elevator cabs and buttons, information kiosks, ticket vending machines, ticket counters, seating areas, charging stations, water fountains, etc., as well as the deployment of hand sanitizer units and reminding workers of COVID19 protocols. Additionally, hand washing stations are on site in construction areas.

