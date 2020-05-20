NEW YORK BY THE NUMBERS

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From the Governor’s Press Office. May 20, 2020:
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo confirmed 1,525 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 354,370 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 354,370 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows (Downstate Counties highlighted in Boldface type) :
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|1,682
|27
|Allegany
|44
|0
|Broome
|436
|7
|Cattaraugus
|70
|1
|Cayuga
|68
|0
|Chautauqua
|50
|1
|Chemung
|134
|0
|Chenango
|118
|0
|Clinton
|94
|0
|Columbia
|350
|0
|Cortland
|36
|0
|Delaware
|69
|0
|Dutchess
|3,724
|14
|Erie
|5,131
|94
|Essex
|34
|0
|Franklin
|18
|0
|Fulton
|184
|2
|Genesee
|184
|2
|Greene
|215
|1
|Hamilton
|5
|0
|Herkimer
|93
|1
|Jefferson
|71
|0
|Lewis
|18
|0
|Livingston
|111
|0
|Madison
|292
|32
|Monroe
|2,465
|89
|Montgomery
|75
|0
|Nassau
|39,368
|73
|Niagara
|858
|13
|NYC
|194,550
|729
|Oneida
|802
|17
|Onondaga
|1,718
|53
|Ontario
|170
|18
|Orange
|10,043
|55
|Orleans
|171
|3
|Oswego
|90
|1
|Otsego
|67
|0
|Putnam
|1,168
|9
|Rensselaer
|453
|9
|Rockland
|12,831
|33
|Saratoga
|438
|2
|Schenectady
|633
|2
|Schoharie
|48
|0
|Schuyler
|10
|0
|Seneca
|52
|1
|St. Lawrence
|195
|3
|Steuben
|237
|1
|Suffolk
|38,411
|84
|Sullivan
|1,267
|9
|Tioga
|114
|1
|Tompkins
|145
|3
|Ulster
|1,571
|6
|Warren
|235
|0
|Washington
|221
|1
|Wayne
|103
|5
|Westchester
|32,517
|115
|Wyoming
|79
|0
|Yates
|34
|8
