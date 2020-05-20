NEW YORK BY THE NUMBERS

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From the Governor’s Press Office. May 20, 2020:

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo confirmed 1,525 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 354,370 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 354,370 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows (Downstate Counties highlighted in Boldface type) :

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 1,682 27 Allegany 44 0 Broome 436 7 Cattaraugus 70 1 Cayuga 68 0 Chautauqua 50 1 Chemung 134 0 Chenango 118 0 Clinton 94 0 Columbia 350 0 Cortland 36 0 Delaware 69 0 Dutchess 3,724 14 Erie 5,131 94 Essex 34 0 Franklin 18 0 Fulton 184 2 Genesee 184 2 Greene 215 1 Hamilton 5 0 Herkimer 93 1 Jefferson 71 0 Lewis 18 0 Livingston 111 0 Madison 292 32 Monroe 2,465 89 Montgomery 75 0 Nassau 39,368 73 Niagara 858 13 NYC 194,550 729 Oneida 802 17 Onondaga 1,718 53 Ontario 170 18 Orange 10,043 55 Orleans 171 3 Oswego 90 1 Otsego 67 0 Putnam 1,168 9 Rensselaer 453 9 Rockland 12,831 33 Saratoga 438 2 Schenectady 633 2 Schoharie 48 0 Schuyler 10 0 Seneca 52 1 St. Lawrence 195 3 Steuben 237 1 Suffolk 38,411 84 Sullivan 1,267 9 Tioga 114 1 Tompkins 145 3 Ulster 1,571 6 Warren 235 0 Washington 221 1 Wayne 103 5 Westchester 32,517 115 Wyoming 79 0 Yates 34 8

