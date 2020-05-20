NEW YORK BY THE NUMBERS

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From the Governor’s Press Office. May 20, 2020:
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo confirmed 1,525 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 354,370 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 354,370 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows (Downstate Counties highlighted in Boldface type) :

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany1,68227
Allegany440
Broome4367
Cattaraugus701
Cayuga680
Chautauqua501
Chemung1340
Chenango1180
Clinton940
Columbia3500
Cortland360
Delaware690
Dutchess3,72414
Erie5,13194
Essex340
Franklin180
Fulton1842
Genesee1842
Greene2151
Hamilton50
Herkimer931
Jefferson710
Lewis180
Livingston1110
Madison29232
Monroe2,46589
Montgomery750
Nassau39,36873
Niagara85813
NYC194,550729
Oneida80217
Onondaga1,71853
Ontario17018
Orange10,04355
Orleans1713
Oswego901
Otsego670
Putnam1,1689
Rensselaer4539
Rockland12,83133
Saratoga4382
Schenectady6332
Schoharie480
Schuyler100
Seneca521
St. Lawrence1953
Steuben2371
Suffolk38,41184
Sullivan1,2679
Tioga1141
Tompkins1453
Ulster1,5716
Warren2350
Washington2211
Wayne1035
Westchester32,517115
Wyoming790
Yates348

