WPCNR THURSDAY GOVERNOR ANDREW M. CUOMO CORONAVIRUS BRIEFING. By John F. Bailey May 21, 2020 UPDATED 4:36 PM EDT :

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said he is considering starting Coronavirus screening on newcomers arriving at airports, temperature taking of airflight arrivals at NY airports, saying it is a question of jurisdiction but he is considering it.

The Governor tempered the continued good news of the lowest number of new covid cases, 246, since before the NY coronavirus infections started and total hospitalizations down to 5,187 and continued sinking incubation rates with the news that Inflammatory Syndrome cases affecting children had risen to 157 cases being investigated by the New York Department of Health, and is continuing to increase at 10 cases per day being discovered. Governor Cuomo updated the numbers of countries and other states reporting the syndrome have grown to 13 countries and 25 other states in one week have reported cases of this COVID-related illness in children.

The governor described Pediatric Multi-Symptom inflammatory Syndrome (PMSIS) as in the discovery stage, and the state is still learning about the disease. He said there is no progress yet in determining a “common dominator” other than coronavirus diagnosed children and children with coronavirus antibodies (of ages 1 to 21)

He said in the “Q & A.” session of the briefing on summer camp situations, he makes decisions on what he would do with his children in view of the situation, and presently he would not send his children to camp.

He announced that New Yorkers will begin receiving calls for Tracers following up to persons named by an coronavirus-infected person as being contact, if they were indicated by a person discovered to have coronavirus symptoms as being seen by the infectee. The governor said persons receiving a call from a person identifying themselves as “NYS Contact Tracing” you should answer the call.

He extended small business deadlines for sending in March 20 Sales taxes to May 20.

He announced Rockland County was now cleared for its hospitals to schedule elective surgeries.

He said schools across state had to submit reopening plans by July 1 based on guidelines the state will issue June 1.

He emphasized the success of reopenings of regions around the state depended solely on “what we do.” To enforce compliance with reopening guidelines he announced a hotline for employees who feel their employers are not complying with social distancing, supplying masks and other guidelines to call 1-888-364-3065 to report the employer.

He warned persons heading to the beach over Memorial Day Weekend that the 50% capacity at open beaches might be closed by 10 AM depending on the rush expected.

He saluted EMS WORKERS WEEK AND IN OBSERVING THAT 105 NEW YORKERS DIED YESTERDAY FROM THE CORONAVIRUS HE RECOGNIZED THREE EMS WORKERS WHO DIED IN TREATING NEW YORKERS:

GREGORY HODGE, 25 YEARS A VETERAN OF THE FDNY EMT; MIKE FIELD OF THE VALLEY STREAM FIRE DEPARTMENT, A 33 YEAR EMT VETERAN, AND A TASK FORCE VOLUNTEER FROM COLORADO SPRINGS, PAUL CARY.