CDC COMMENTS ON SCREENING OF POSSIBLE COVID-19 AIR TRAVELERS; CURRENTLY TRAVELERS FROM 34 COUNTRIES SCREENED FOR COVID-19

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. Statement to WPCNR from Scott Pauley, Press Officer, News Media Branch, Division of Public Affairs, Center tor Disease Control. Center for Disease Control. May 21, 2021 UPDATED 4:27 PM EDT :

Current entry screening includes a non-contact temperature check and visual illness inspection administered by the Department of Homeland Security’s CBP personnel.

If a traveler is identified as ill, they are referred to CDC quarantine station staff to do a public health assessment.

Entry screening is conducted on any traveler returning from a country with a 212F proclamation (China, Iran, Schengen region of Europe, UK, and Ireland).

It would occur at the airport when arriving in U.S. after filling out a Health Declaration Form.

The screening includes all of the countries mentioned, however it should be noted that the European Schengen Area includes the following countries: (Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Monaco, San Marino, Vatican City)

If there are positives, CDC personnel work with the local and state health departments to determine whether the traveler needs to be taken to a healthcare facility, or sent home for 14 self-isolation period monitored by the local and state health department.

For more information on the actual screening process, and the administration of the primary screening procedures, you should reach out the DHS.

Thank you,

Scott Pauley