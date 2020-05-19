LOWEY SEAT CANDIDATES ZOOM FORUM THURSDAY NIGHT. MAY 21. SIGN UP TO VIEW

The League of Women Voters of Westchester County and the League of Women Voters of Rockland County Tuesday announced that all the candidates in the NY CD 17 Democratic Primary Election will participate in the League’s virtual Candidates Forum.

The Forum is scheduled for Thursday May 21, 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. (registrants may sign-in beginning at 6:30 p.m.).

To register for the Forum go to bit.ly/lwvcd17demlive

Questions for the candidates to be asked during the Forum may be submitted via bit.ly/lwvcd17demques Questions may be submitted until end-of-day Wednesday May 20, 2020

The Forum will be recorded for subsequent viewing on the county and local League of Women Voters websites through Primary Election Day, June 23.

For further information contact the League of Women Voters of Westchester at lwvw.cf@gmail.com