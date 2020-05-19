WPCNR TUESDAY GOVERNOR ANDREW M. CUOMO BRIEFING. By John F. Bailey. May 19, 2020:

In the Q & A, at the governor’s Tuesday CoronaVirus briefing at noon in Manhasset today, the governor was asked if travelers coming into New York area airports were being screened for the coronavirus.

The Governor said that was not a state jurisdiction, that the federal government set all policies on customs and entry into the country procedures.

He did not say the passengers were not being tested for coronavirus or are being queried of signs of symptoms of it. He did not say they were being tested either. Asked if there was any coordination between customs/immigration and the state, the governor said walking out, “it is up to the federal government.”

The Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome (PMSIS) condition affecting children with corona virus exposure and having coronavirus antibodies now numbers 137. It affects children from 1 to 20 is apparently growing by approximately 10 cases a day.

The information was given in response to a question by a reporter on why New York City Mayor William DiBlasio’s count of such cases was higher. Executive Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa said the DiBlasio number counted possible cases, not confirmed. The state count is confirmed cases, she said. No other information on the disease spread which is developing more concern by the day for summer camp openings and school openings in the fall was given.

The Governor called for the federal government to assure that any vaccine found successful in curing coronavirus by licensed to manufacturers worldwide and not be manufactured by one company exclusively.

Governor Cuomo said the state is developing a pilot visitation protocol for visits by loved ones to visit hospitals in the state to see patients in the hospital, but they would have to wear masks and protective equipment provided by the hospital, and are subject to symptom and temperature checks before they could see their loved ones. The Pilot program will be tried at Westchester Medical Center and 15 other hospitals across the downstate region.

The New York State Hospitalization rate is down, and the number of deaths Monday in the state declined to 105, 1 less than Sunday, that the Governor called “still frightfully high.” He said the Long Island death rate previous had death rates of 100 residents a day, now it is averaging 113. As a result the Nassau County hospitals are being cleared to schedule elective surgeries.

The Governor announced the Capitol Region has acquired the number of tracers needed and that region will be cleared for opening tomorrow.

The Governor repeated his endorsement of pro sports teams to resume play without fans in the stands. He repeated his support, saying “we’re willing to be a full partner — anything we can do to make it happen.”

The governor cleared outdoor Memorial Day observances with less than 10 persons.