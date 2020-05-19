COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CORONA CASES COUNTDOWN

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS COUNTDOWN. From the Governor’s Press Office. May 19, 2020:

The Governor confirmed 1,250 additional cases of novel coronavirus, Monday, bringing the statewide total to 351,371 confirmed cases in New York State through Sunday. Of the 351,371 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows (NY METROPOLITAN AREAS IN BOLDFACE:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany1,61031
Allegany440
Broome4239
Cattaraugus672
Cayuga652
Chautauqua491
Chemung1340
Chenango1181
Clinton942
Columbia3466
Cortland351
Delaware690
Dutchess3,5529
Erie4,99339
Essex330
Franklin180
Fulton18211
Genesee1800
Greene2131
Hamilton50
Herkimer921
Jefferson710
Lewis171
Livingston1100
Madison2580
Monroe2,30345
Montgomery750
Nassau39,22589
Niagara81826
NYC193,230637
Oneida77212
Onondaga1,52019
Ontario1482
Orange9,96522
Orleans1670
Oswego840
Otsego670
Putnam1,1415
Rensselaer4445
Rockland12,77719
Saratoga4346
Schenectady6299
Schoharie481
Schuyler101
Seneca510
St. Lawrence1920
Steuben2351
Suffolk38,224107
Sullivan1,24615
Tioga1130
Tompkins1412
Ulster1,5575
Warren2342
Washington2190
Wayne971
Westchester32,32399
Wyoming791
Yates252

