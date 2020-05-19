COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CORONA CASES COUNTDOWN

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS COUNTDOWN. From the Governor’s Press Office. May 19, 2020:
The Governor confirmed 1,250 additional cases of novel coronavirus, Monday, bringing the statewide total to 351,371 confirmed cases in New York State through Sunday. Of the 351,371 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows (NY METROPOLITAN AREAS IN BOLDFACE:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|1,610
|31
|Allegany
|44
|0
|Broome
|423
|9
|Cattaraugus
|67
|2
|Cayuga
|65
|2
|Chautauqua
|49
|1
|Chemung
|134
|0
|Chenango
|118
|1
|Clinton
|94
|2
|Columbia
|346
|6
|Cortland
|35
|1
|Delaware
|69
|0
|Dutchess
|3,552
|9
|Erie
|4,993
|39
|Essex
|33
|0
|Franklin
|18
|0
|Fulton
|182
|11
|Genesee
|180
|0
|Greene
|213
|1
|Hamilton
|5
|0
|Herkimer
|92
|1
|Jefferson
|71
|0
|Lewis
|17
|1
|Livingston
|110
|0
|Madison
|258
|0
|Monroe
|2,303
|45
|Montgomery
|75
|0
|Nassau
|39,225
|89
|Niagara
|818
|26
|NYC
|193,230
|637
|Oneida
|772
|12
|Onondaga
|1,520
|19
|Ontario
|148
|2
|Orange
|9,965
|22
|Orleans
|167
|0
|Oswego
|84
|0
|Otsego
|67
|0
|Putnam
|1,141
|5
|Rensselaer
|444
|5
|Rockland
|12,777
|19
|Saratoga
|434
|6
|Schenectady
|629
|9
|Schoharie
|48
|1
|Schuyler
|10
|1
|Seneca
|51
|0
|St. Lawrence
|192
|0
|Steuben
|235
|1
|Suffolk
|38,224
|107
|Sullivan
|1,246
|15
|Tioga
|113
|0
|Tompkins
|141
|2
|Ulster
|1,557
|5
|Warren
|234
|2
|Washington
|219
|0
|Wayne
|97
|1
|Westchester
|32,323
|99
|Wyoming
|79
|1
|Yates
|25
|2