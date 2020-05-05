COUNTY EXECUTIVE ANNOUNCES NEW TESTING EFFORTS .ENDORSES OPEN RECREATION-MASKED, THINKS MORE MASK UP THAN DO NOT. DEATH RATE GOING DOWN.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer giving his Monday afternoon briefing yesterday on the county progress on controling the coronavirus

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. From the Westchester County Department of Communications. April 5, 2020:

George Latimer, the Westchester County Executive announced the death rate of coronavirus patients in the county is declining at about 20 deaths a day, bringing the total to 1,101 deaths due to COVID-19 in the county, and that contagious cases had dropped to 5,700, 50% less than a month ago.

He also announced the county was going to test for antibodies in first responders at the newly opened Westchester County Center facility. He announced he would expand testing into nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other facilities of group residences. He said he intended to keep parks open and emphasized Westchester residents had to social distance and wear masks, and observed there was to his observation more compliance with masking rules in parks he went to this weekend.