White Plains Deputy Chief Edward Ciocca, 1958-2020

WPCNR MILESTONES. May 4, 2020 From his family :

Edward John Ciocca, Deputy Chief of the City of White Plains Fire Department, died May 1, 2020. He was 62. Edward was born April 28, 1958 in White Plains to JoAnn MacDonald Ryan and the late Adelmo Ciocca.

Chief Ciocca was a 35 year veteran and third generation firefighter. His grandfather, Edward J. MacDonald, was White Plains Fire Chief and later the city’s Commissioner of Public Safety. His father, Adelmo Ciocca, served as Deputy Chief.

Hired May 1985, Ed was assigned to firefighter Group 4 until his promotion to Lieutenant, September 1991. He led Fire Prevention for several years and in July 1999, was promoted to Deputy Chief.

Edward was kind to everyone he met. He was a source of strength and inspiration for all who knew him, and his presence lit up every room he entered. He was a principled leader and dedicated public servant. Edward was a beloved father and son who treasured family and emphasized its importance. Ed was a sports enthusiast, and an ardent fan of the Oakland Raiders and the Chicago Blackhawks. He enjoyed attending games with his family.



Besides his mother JoAnn Ryan (William) of White Plains, Edward is survived by his daughter Brianna Ciocca of Elmsford; his partner Maureen Nestor Brown of Ossining; two sisters Kim Treacy (Darren) of Fishkill; and Tracey Bonaro (James) of Clifton Park; and nieces Michelle Carpenito and Alyssa Bonaro, nephews TJ Carpenito and Jarrod Bonaro, and great nephew Christopher Mende.



In lieu of flowers donations to the White Plains Hospital Endo ICU Nursing.