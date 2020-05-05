DOWN THE NUMBERS GO: GOVERNOR CUOMO SHOWS THE VERY POSITIVE DECLINE IN ALL THE LEADING CORONAVIRUS INDICATORS.

By John F. Bailey. May 5, 2020:

The coronavirus infections continue on the way down, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today, most notably new hospitalizations dropping 50 to 650. The Governor has said previously he would like new hospitalizations to drop to 400-500 before any reopening which he said was going to be a serious possibility after the New York Pause order expires May 15.

The Governor announced New York Subways would shutdown nightly at 1 AM to 5 AM tonight, two days earlier than he predicted last week. Workers will find transportation available for them at stations, via bus, van, uber or Lyft, free.

Governor Cuomo renewed his call for the congress to pass a funds bill to reimburse states, like New York, California, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and other states with revenues depleted by economic shutdowns and stay-at-home orders. He said “ You have a national crisis. Nothing iss going to happen unless President Trump has to be the reasonable man here or they will not pass it and he will have failed the nation as a leader. ”

The Governor explored an issue he said is not being discussed about the need to reopening, and that is the cost of human life. He argued strongly for a measured, controlled reopening carefully measured as he introduced Monday, pointing out that Washington D.C. is doubling its estimtes of how many Americans will die with the present possibilities of 31 states reopening this week. The governor said the estimate of $60,000 Americans dying was now judged to be going up to 136 million Americans, The Governor said, “the coronavirus doesn’t kill Democrats and Republicans. It kills Americans.”

He advocated for a new approach to education, announcing that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation was developing a techmology based learning program for New York Education bases on more efficient means to using technology to teach at home.

He announced that the state would be creating some television spots promoting wearing a mask featuring real New Yorkers at the suggestion of his daughter Mariah Cuomo whom the Governor acknowledged has not felt he has been communicating well to get the importance of wearing a mask across to New Yorkers will head up the project. A contest will be staged for 30-second ad submissions featuring mask-wearers. The Governor’s daughter will not be paid.