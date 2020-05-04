GOVERNOR CUOMO LIFTS PAUSE MAY 15. REGIONS MEETING STANDARDS CAN OPEN. NO REGION MEETS STANDARDS NOW. NEW HOSPS RATE DOWN TO 700

GOVERNOR ANDREW M. CUOMO’S ANNOUNCEMENT THAT PAUSE AT PRESENT TIME WILL NOT BE EXTENDED. REGIONS THAT MEET CRITERIAS MAY OPEN. TWO WEEKS TO COMPLY

GOVERNOR CUOMO SHOWS ALL REGIONS ARE NOT YET READY, SUGGESTING OPENINGS MAY NOT BE SIMULTANEOUS (ROCHESTER FEED)

WPCNR MONDAY GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO UPDATE. By John F. Bailey. May 4, 2020: UPDATED WITH LATEST CORONAVIRUS CASES BY COUNTY, 7:15 PM EDT:

With the New York State New Hospitalizations Rate descending by 200 persons in two days to 700 Sunday, Governor Cuomo announced May 15 when the New York Pause (now in effect) expires, after that date New York Regions could reopen provided the had opening plans that met 10 State Required conditions.

If there is a reversal in coronavirus decline, and numbers go up but average down over a three-day moving average, it looks like the state should not have trouble meeting the 14-day of downward trend required by the Center for Contagious Diseases. The governor went into specifics behind the CCD standard for reopening.

In a news release just in from the Governor’s Office at 3:20 P.M., the CCD standards were summarized with their unique new details:

New Infections: Based on guidelines from the CDC, regions must have at least 14 days of decline in total net hospitalizations and deaths on a 3-day rolling average. In regions with few COVID cases, the region cannot exceed 15 net new total hospitalizations or 5 new deaths on a 3-day rolling average. In order to monitor the potential spread of infection in a region, a region must have fewer than two new COVID patients admitted per 100,000 residents per day.

Health Care Capacity : Every region must have the health care capacity to handle a potential surge in cases. Regions must have at least 30 percent total hospital and ICU beds available. This is coupled with the new requirement that hospitals have at least 90 days of personal protective equipment stockpiled.

: Every region must have the health care capacity to handle a potential surge in cases. Regions must have at least 30 percent total hospital and ICU beds available. This is coupled with the new requirement that hospitals have at least 90 days of personal protective equipment stockpiled. Diagnostic Testing Capacity: Each region must have the capacity to conduct 30 diagnostic tests for every 1,000 residents per month. The state is rapidly expanding capacity statewide to help all regions meet this threshold.

Each region must have the capacity to conduct 30 diagnostic tests for every 1,000 residents per month. The state is rapidly expanding capacity statewide to help all regions meet this threshold. Contact Tracing Capacity: Regions must have a baseline of 30 contact tracers for every 100,000 residents, and additional tracers based on the projected number of cases in the region. The state is currently building an army of contact tracers with Mayor Bloomberg to meet the needs of each region statewide.“

Governor Cuomo outlined the specifics of which businesses would open first, and laid out the 10 standards regions had to have businesses and organizations to comply with before opening any region.

Businesses before any reopening after May 15, must have these precautions in place and specifics approved by the state. Governor noted they need to get working on these Reopeners now.

GOVERNOR PUTS THE ONUS ON THE BUSINESSES–CHART AT END SHOWS MID-HUDSON REGION HAS THREE OF 7 STANDARDS UNMET AS OF TODAY: 14 DAY DECLINE IN HOSPITAL DEATHS/, NEW HOSPITALIZATIONS 2 PER 100,000) , TRACERS NOT IN PLACE.

He noted there were two weeks to May 15, for regions to get their plans to reopen to the standards to be considered for reopening.

GOVERNOR RECAPS WHICH OPEN FIRST.

The Governor warned that any region reopening that exceeded the 1.1 Outbreak Indicator (1 person positive infect 1.1 persons with the coronavirus) would have to shutdown the reopening and go back to a Pause.

THE FIRST QUESTION IN THE “Q & A” ASKED ABOUT MASKS AND THE GOVERNOR REEMPHASIZED THE NECESSITY, THE MORALITY OF WEARING A MASK IN DIRECT, BLUNT TERMS ABOVE AND BELOW

He emphasized during the “Q. & A.” with reporters that wearing a mask was compulsory because the state is in a State of Emergency and that towns, cities and counties should enforce no-maskers with sanctions and penalties.

THE WRAP-UP: GOVERNOR CUOMO CHALLENGED LOCAL GOVERNMENTS TO PERFORM AND CREATE PLANS THAT WORK.

Finally, the Governor confirmed 2,538 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 318,953 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 318,953 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:(WITH WESTCHESTER, NYC, PUTNAM, DUTCHESS, ULSTER, NASSAU, SUFFOLK NUMBERS IN BOLD FACE: