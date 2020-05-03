GOVERNOR MOVES TO REQUIRE ALL NY HOSPITALS TO HAVE 3 MONTH SUPPLY OF PPE

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. May 3, 2020:

Today, joined by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, Delaware Governor John Carney, Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, we announced a joint multi-state agreement to develop a regional supply chain for personal protective equipment, other medical equipment and testing.

Rather than competing state against state for equipment and supplies, we will now coordinate our purchasing power. We will also identify American suppliers, especially suppliers within our states, who can scale to meet the demand. States are strongest and have more buying power when we work together and it’s important that we jointly locate and purchase much-needed supplies.

Here’s what else you need to know tonight:

1. The Department of Health will require each hospital to have a 90-day supply of PPE on hand. The Personal Protective Equipment supplies must be able to last for 90 days at the highest rate of use. This common-sense requirement will help ensure our hospital systems are prepared in the event of a potential second wave of the virus.

2. Reminder, you MUST wear a mask or face covering in public when social distancing cannot be maintained. Reports of crowded parks and public spaces are unacceptable. We need to act responsibly. Warm weather doesn’t mean the rules no longer apply.

3. The number of hospitalizations continue to fall. Yesterday, total hospitalizations fell to 9,736, showing consistent decline over the past week. However, infections remain high and the virus is still spreading. Visit covid19tracker.health.ny.gov to see the latest data.

4. Remember to respond to the Census. Every New Yorker can now respond to the Census. Responding to the Census is safe, easy and can be done online from the comfort of your own home. Let’s make sure every New Yorker is counted. Complete the Census today at my2020census.gov.

Tonight’s “Deep Breath Moment”: Albany shop Yamaguchie has shifted from making crafts to making face masks using 3D Printers and other supplies, all on a donation basis. You can go to their shop on Lark Street and pick up a mask and leave a donation — the store uses the donations to buy more material to make more masks. I stopped by the store on Saturday. If you were forwarded this email, you can subscribe to New York State’s Coronavirus Updates here.

Ever Upward, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo