WPCNR CORONAVIRUS CUOMO REPORT. By John F. Bailey. April 17, 2020:

It was a “Q. & A” like no other.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo took the President of the United States apart.

When asked his reaction to President Donald Trump’s statements, quoted by a reporter, that Governor Cuomo asked for more supplies, hospital construction that he didn’t need, Mr. Cuomo calmly laid out the facts for the President.

He said he, Cuomo, had followed the federal government projections as late as March 13, showing the Peter Navaro memo on the screen, declaring that “2.4 million to 21 million Americans would be hospitalized.”

In exacting, calm detail Governor Cuomo walked the President through the President’s administration predictions. He ended up his 15 minute analysis and rejection of the President’s statement that Mr. Cuomo’s coronavirus effort was always wanting more.

Mr. Cuomo called for the President, since his own CDC, Corona Virus Task Force, and Peter Navarro predictions were wrong, he should fire them.

The press room appeared in shock. Too shocked to ask to ask a question.

One reporter asked why the Governor said this. The Governor said “Because this is a pivotal moment. I don’t want to go through the race for testing materials as he went through in the search for ventilators.” He said I need two things, tests and state funding.

The President’s remarks and the Governor’s didactic, logical recitation of the progression of dire government forecasts, resounded word by word like pindrop after pindrop after pindrop , each weighing a ton, exploding in the carpeted Red Room.

It was in sharp contrast to the good news the Governor shared at the top of the meeting.

The apex of the coronavirus continued on the way down overnight.

The Governor was still concerned about the continuing average of 2,000 new cases a day. The Governor urged people to “Learn from this” and move ahead to better ways of working when businesses recover.

He announced an effort to coordinate efforts of the state’s testing labs to work as a team in processing coronavirus tests that would be similar to the way he and his team organized the Coronavirus Coordination Center in Albany that allocated resources and patient movement between the states hospitals.

He announced a new executive order mandating nursing homes to provide information on coronavirus infectees to persons with loved ones in those homes calling in concern. Melissa DeRosa, Secretary to the Governor said nursing homes across the state have not been complying and that was the reason for the executive order coming.

The governor Cuomo analysis of the President’s remarks, was an amazing unexpected event.

I was reminded of Sportscaster Jack Buck’s description of Kirk Gibson’s 2-run pinch hit winning homer with 2 out in the 9th in the First Game of the 1988 World Series, against the Swingin’ A’a that when Mr. Buck in awe, as Kirk Gibson fist-pumping jogged around the bases, in wonder yelled, “I don’t believe what I just saw!”