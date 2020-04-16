Stanford Health Call for Help

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. April 16, 2020:

Fairfield County is currently the center of the COVID-19 outbreak in Connecticut. Stamford Health is at the frontline of this unfolding COVID-19 crisis caring for our family, friends and neighbors who are contending with this incredibly infectious disease.



On behalf of Stamford Health, Westfair would like to ask for your immediate help

With their frontline health care workers at the hospital around the clock and often unable to go home or get to a store, they would appreciate any donation of the following items:

Food Essentials

Non-perishables (grains, rice, oats, pasta, nuts, granola bars) Canned foods (beans, tomatoes, pasta sauce, tuna, soup, fruits) Bottled water

Non-Food Essentials

Toilet paper Paper towels Tissues Shampoo Body wash Hand soap, sanitizers, and disinfectants Laundry detergent, dish detergent & soap

If you would like to donate, please contact Chris Riendeau or Andy Bissellee of Stamford Hospital Foundation and they will make arrangements for pick-up or delivery.

Chris Riendeau – 203-276-5977 or criendeau@stamhealth.org Andy Bisselle – 203-276-2533 or abisselle@stamhealth.org

Donations can also be made at a safe and secure, curbside drop-off zone located at Stamford Health’s Tully Health Center – 32 Strawberry Hill Ct. Volunteer staff will be available to accept donations Monday through Friday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Please note that items should be in their original, unopened packaging. On behalf of everyone at Stamford Health, thank you.

Sincerely,Chris Riendeau

