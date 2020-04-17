Governor Cuomo Directs All NYS PUBLIC & PRIVATE LABS TO COORDINATE DOH TO PRIORITIZE DIAGNOSTIC TESTING.

Reiterates Call for Federal Government to Provide Unrestricted Funding to States

Confirms 7,358 Additional Coronavirus Cases in New York State – Bringing Statewide Total to 229,642; New Cases in 50 Counties

WPCNR CORONA VIRUS REPORT. From the Governor’s Press Office. April 17, 2020:

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced he will issue an Executive Order directing all public and private labs in New York to coordinate with the State Department of Health to prioritize coronavirus diagnostic testing.

This action is part of the State’s efforts to ramp up testing, a key component of the Governor’s blueprint to un-Pause New York. The Executive Order will help ensure the 301 laboratories and hospitals in the state that are licensed to perform virology operate in a coordinated fashion to overcome the testing challenges that every state in the nation is now facing.

The Governor also reiterated his call for the federal government to provide unrestricted funding to the states to help stabilize the economy and allow the states to perform reopening functions. The federal government has passed three bills to address this crisis, including the federal CARES Act, all of which contained zero funding to offset drastic state revenue shortfalls.

The Governor also launched an awareness campaign encouraging low-income New Yorkers to claim their Economic Impact Payments under the CARES Act. The Act provides $1,200 payments to individuals making below $75,000 and $2,400 payments to married couples making below $150,000.

However, taxpayers will only receive their payments automatically if they filed 2018 or 2019 federal tax returns. Because the federal filing threshold is roughly $12,000 for individuals and $24,000 for married couples, hundreds of thousands of the lowest income New Yorkers who are not required to file returns will not receive their payments unless they provide their information to the IRS. 

To support the Governor’s awareness campaign, the Department of Taxation and Finance launched an Economic Impact Payment information: what you need to know web page and will do direct outreach to taxpayers who may not automatically receive the payments they’re owed. The Tax Department will also partner with the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, NYS Division of Veterans’ Services, the Department of Labor and local community organizations to raise awareness and ensure action is taken by those who need this benefit most.  

“As we work over the next several months to un-pause New York, the testing and tracing is going to be our guidepost,” Governor Cuomo said. “No state is currently capable of doing the large-scale COVID testing that is needed. We have 300 laboratories and hospitals across the state that do virology testing and we must coordinate them to become one system — like we did with the hospitals — to get our testing capacity where it needs to be. I am going to issue an Executive Order that says the Department of Health will coordinate all of these labs so we can ramp up testing and get more people back to work.”

Finally, the Governor confirmed 7,358 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 229,642 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 229,642 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany61938
Allegany291
Broome17811
Cattaraugus342
Cayuga360
Chautauqua251
Chemung711
Chenango763
Clinton471
Columbia1012
Cortland251
Delaware481
Dutchess2,14257
Erie1,92979
Essex153
Franklin130
Fulton272
Genesee835
Greene773
Hamilton30
Herkimer463
Jefferson502
Lewis80
Livingston342
Madison1050
Monroe97543
Montgomery331
Nassau28,539767
Niagara22711
NYC127,3524,206
Oneida26112
Onondaga48321
Ontario672
Orange6,084196
Orleans340
Oswego451
Otsego440
Putnam5785
Rensselaer15013
Rockland8,987235
Saratoga2365
Schenectady2505
Schoharie200
Schuyler60
Seneca180
St. Lawrence963
Steuben1540
Suffolk25,035853
Sullivan50568
Tioga303
Tompkins1171
Ulster78827
Warren9110
Washington482
Wayne490
Westchester22,476648
Wyoming351
Yates81

