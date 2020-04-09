WESTCHESTER NUMBERS CONTINUE UPWARD SWING

WPCNR WHITE PLAINS CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From the Mayor’s Office. April 9, 2020:

New York state now has 160,000 cases. (Editor’s Note: WPCNR had estimated 165,000 earlier today, which means the New York State Rate of Daily Increase has gone down over 24 hours, the sixth straight day of lowering the infection rate for New York State).

The total number tested in the County is over 52,000; the positive number of cases in the county increased 1,117 since yesterday to 17,000. The county estimates that of the 17,000 total cases, 11,000 remain active with 1,139 hospitalized—a 10% hospitalization rate. We have not been provided with White Plains specific numbers today.

I put a call out to young people to craft a message to the White Plains Community on the importance of social distancing and they stepped up to the plate. Effective communication is vital and peer to peer communication is far more effective than lectures. Take a look at the video on the city’s facebook and twitter accounts! Great job Tigers!

If you would like to volunteer, email us at volunteer@whiteplainsny.gov.

Remember we are standing together by staying apart!