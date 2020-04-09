THE WEDNESDAY CORONAVIRUS SPREAD BEFORE THURSDAY TOTALS FRIDAY

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From the covid.19.tracker website (Math by WPCNR) April 9, 2020 11 PM EDT:

NEW YORK CITY as of Wednesday had 87,028 cases of coronavirus, up 5,225 from Tuesday (81,803), a daily rate of case increase of 6.3%, the lowest for the city since the virus first started to spread. By Borough: Queens, 27,752, Brooklyn, 23,394, The Bronx, 17,792; Manhattan, 12,106, Staten Island 5,984

WESTCHESTER COUNTY TOTALS 17,004, UP 7% FROM 15,887, AN INCREASE OF 1,117 CASES, WESTCHESTER according to COVID19 TRACKER has had 389 persons die from the coronavirus.

NASSAU COUNTY CASES rose 1,592 to 20,140, a day to date increase rate of 8.5%.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, along with NASSAU COUNTY, saw 1,569 new cases rise their total cases to 17,413,an day-to-to increase of 9.9%

DUTCHESS ROSE 7% (98 CASES) TO 1,493 FROM 1,395 TUESDAY

ROCKLAND rate of increase was 4%, going up 252 cases to 6,665

PUTNAM stood at 438 cases. Ulster,462.