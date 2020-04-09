NEW IMPROVED UNEMPLOYMENT SYSTEM BEGINS TOMORROW 7:30 AM

WPCNR ALBANY ROUNDS. Statement from Dani Lever, Governor Cuomo’s Communications Director. April 9, 2020:

STATEMENT FROM COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR DANI LEVER ON UPDATES TO THE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR’S ONLINE UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE FILING SYSTEM

“Earlier today, the Department of Labor announced that its online unemployment insurance application would shut down at 5:00 PM to allow for critical upgrades as part of their comprehensive ‘Tech Surge.’

Every evening, this online system closes from 7:00 PM to 7:30 AM to allow the DOL’s database to process applications.

As we are currently migrating to a new system today, applications will be accepted beginning at 7:30 AM tomorrow.

When New Yorkers log in to the Department of Labor’s system tomorrow, they will find a new, improved and more user-friendly application allowing them to better access the benefits they deserve.”