Absentee Ballots for Presidential & State & Local Primaries June 23, Available by Mail in Westchester County. Fill out Application first, receive an Absentee Ballot approximately May 23.

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2020. By John F. Bailey. April 9, 2020:

Governor Andrew Cuomo Wednesday announced that absentee ballots would be available as a voting alternative for voters not wishing to appear in person at the polls for the June 23 primary for state, local and presidential elections because of the danger of exposing themselves to crowds at the primary places. (Though at this time, since Bernie Sanders has pulled out of the Presidential race, there may not be a Democratic Presidential Primary. Unclear at this time.)

In order to obtain an absentee ballot, each registered voter wishing to vote in the primary for the Democratic nomination for the House of Representatives, the 17th Congressional District, being vacated by Congresswoman Nita Lowey, where 12 persons are contending, and the 93rd Assembly District Seat representing White Plains and south to Yonkers, and northeast to Bedford, where 5 persons are in contention the procedure to obtain an absentee ballot is as follows.

You must fill out an application requesting an absentee ballot.

According to the Board of Elections, whom I contacted to request my absentee ballot this morning, you can request any number of applications by calling the Westchester County Board of Elections at 995-2000 and asking for the Board of Elections, listening to the “prompt” and pressing the number for absentee ballots.

Or you may drop in in person at 25 Quarropas Street, White Plains NY 10601, and fill out the applications in person., or mail a request for absentee ballots to that address c/o The Board of Elections

The Board of Elections will mail the applications to you to complete for the absentee ballots one per person, for either the Presidential or State and Local Primaries, or both.

The Board of Elections will mail you the applications. When you receive them, you and other voters wishing to vote by absentee must complete and return them and the Board of Elections will send you absentee ballots by return mail. You may request applications for any registered voters in your family.

The Board of Elections told WPCNR this morning the absentee ballots will be mailed out by March 23, approximately one month before the primary.