WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From COVID-19 DATA TRACKER (Math by WPCNR) . APRIL 8, 2029:

The State as of Wednesday had 149,316 coronavirus cases. This is up 10,453 from Tuesday, a daily rate of increase of 7.5%.

NEW YORK CITY has 81,803 postive coronavirus cases, up 6.4% from Tuesday total of 76,876, up 4,927. Borough by borough, The Bronx has 16,626 cases; Manhattan, 11,504; Brooklyn 22,082; Staten Island 5,343 and Queens, 26,248. The city is down in the day to day rate of increase to 6.4% from 6.6 yesterday.

As of 12 noon today, local surrounding county totals are as follows:

WESTCHESTER COUNTY SAW A 7.3% INCREASE OF 1,083 NEW CASES TO 15,887. That 7.3% is double the county 3.6% increase Monday.

NASSAU COUNTY ROSE 11.7% TO 18,548 FROM 16,610 YESTERDAY. That is compared to 6.3% day to day rate of increase on Monday

SUFFOLK COUNTY IS UP 9.1% TO 15,844 FROM 14,517. (NASSAU AND SUFFOLK ARE BEING STRICKEN HARD.)Suffolk was up in cases in rate of day to day increase Tuesday from 7.6% Monday

ROCKLAND COUNTY INCREASED CASES 7% TO 6,413 FROM 5,990. Rockland rose in day to day rate of increase from 5% Monday

DUTCHESS COUNTY ROSE TO 1,395 WITH 146 NEW CASES, A DAY TO DAY INCREASE OF 11.7%, up from 5% Monday.

ULSTER SUFFERED 7.2% MORE CASES TO 422 , UP FROM 399 YESTERDAY. Ulster rate of day to day increase rose from 5% Monday

ORANGE COUNTY ROSE 7.3% TO 3,865 FROM 3,599. Orange was rising 6% Monday, and Tuesday rose to 7.3%

ROCKLAND, DUTCHESS, ULSTER, AND ORANGE ARE ALL INCREASING AT AN AVERAGE 8.3% AND ARE ON AN WORRYING TREND