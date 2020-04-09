NEW HOSPITALIZATIONS LOWEST SINCE WAVE STARTED, GOVERNOR CUOMO ASSURES. 5TH CONSECUTIVE DAY OF CURVE STABLIZATION. CURVE MUST BE KEPT DOWN BY CONTINUED SOCIAL DISTANCING EFFORTS.

UNEMPLOYMENT CHECKS WILL BE RETROACTIVE TO TIME APPLIED FOR; 600,000 PROCESSED. WILL NOT OPEN UP METRO AREA UNTIL THE DATA SAYS IT IS SAFE TO DO SO. NEW STATE UNEMPLOYMENT REPORTING SYSTEM DEBUTS TONIGHT AT 7

ON REOPENING FOR BUSINESS: “IT’S NOT WHAT YOU’D POLITICALLY LIKE. IT’S NOT WHAT YOU HOPE. YOU MAKE THE DECISION ON THE DATA.”

GOVERNOR: NEED TO PREPARE FOR POSSIBLE SECOND WAVE SUCH AS IS OCCURRING IN WUHAN.

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. By John F. Bailey. April 9,2020:

Governor Andrew Cuomo said today that the rate of coronavirus was continuing to go down based on the overnight numbers from Wednesday, but cautioned New Yorkers they had to continue social distancing and staying home, otherwise he warned we risk a new wave of increases.

LIVE VIDEO OF GOVERNOR CUOMO ANALYSIS OF WHERE THE STATE IS AT ON CORONAVIRUS (ALBANY FEED)

He announced there were 799 more deaths from coronavirus yesterday bring deaths to 7,067. He said the only way he sleeps at night is the belief the health care system “saved all who could be saved.”

By WPCNR estimate Total coronavirus infections in the state by yesterday’s rate of infections, 10.3%, the total infections in New York would climb to 165,000, which is strictly a WPCNR estimate and unofficial.

The infection rate had slowed from 10.7% Monday down to 10.3% Tuesday. So it may have slowed more than that. No totals of infections by county were reported. The Governor said he is concerned about the growth in infections in Rockland, Nassau and Suffolk counties.

The Governor announced that the state is asking persons who have survived coronavirus to donate blood to be able to initiate plasma infusions to treat new coronavirus patients. He also has formed a new umbrella organization “NYLOVES” to coordinate all philanthropic and social service agencies who want to donate services to contact, so aid can be organized.

In the reporters’ “Q & A”, the Governor said he would cut raises estimated at 2% to conserve on the budget deficit, instead of layoffs. The budget director again said the state faces a $16 Billion deficit in revenue. The Governor described the damage to the New York economy as far worse than the economic losses suffered on the 9/11 attacks in 2001. He did note that the coronavirus silently without explosions has killed 7,067 New Yorkers more double the deaths on that day.

He pleaded with citizens not to risk the lives of others by relaxing social distancing and leaving their homes.

He noted the Los Angeles Times report Tuesday of a second wave of coronavirus erupting in Wuhan, China, as one of the possibilities New York must be prepared to handle again this year. He recommended a consortium of states be formed to share medical resources rather than competing with each other.

Melissa DeRosa, Secretary to the Governor said that the State Labor Department phones would be down between 5 and 7 PM tonight, with a new teleophone system, that would eliminate the need to call back to provide missing information. DeRosa said previously the applicant had to callin the information, now the new procedure is the Department of Labor will call you. She said 1,000 persons had been added to process the claims. To date they Labor Department, she said had received 800,000 applications, and 600,000 had been processed.

Ms. DeRosa said that no matter when an unemployed person received their first check, the amount would be retroactive to the date the individual first applied for unemployment.

In view of the small amount of medical aid provided New York in the coronavirus relief bill passed by Washington, that did not cover Medicaid expenses from being reimbursed–the governor hoped that NY representatives would work hard to deliver more aid to relieve NY economic losses in revenue.

Asked by a reporter as he was leaving the daily news conference, “How much confidence do you have you’ll be getting that (more aid).” The Governor said, “Not confident.”