MAYOR ROACH MESSAGE TO CITY: HERE’S HOW TO GET FOOD SUPPLIES. GO TO feedwp@whiteplainsny.gov 485 CORONAVIRUS CASES IN WHITE PLAINS.

New York state now has 149,316 cases. The total number tested in the County is nearing 50,000 and the positive number of cases in the county is 15,887. The municipality specific data we received from the county today indicates 485 positive cases in White Plains.

Today I had the opportunity to tour the temporary hospital at the County Center in White Plains with County Executive George Latimer and our Fire Chief, Richard Lyman. It is an impressive facility with fully equipped individual negative pressure patient rooms that are capable of serving as ICU beds. The hospital is within our city and we are working closely with all involved to ensure it is on line as quickly as possible.

White Plains is a community of neighborhoods. Please check in on your neighbors who might not be able to go to the store to get food.

Please reach out to: feedingwp@whiteplainsny.gov if you can afford food but are homebound and can’t arrange delivery or if you can go out, but are having difficulty affording food we can put you in touch with the many ongoing food distributions taking place throughout the city.

A reminder regarding the sanitation schedule. For those of you who are on the Friday garbage route, your garbage will be picked up tomorrow, Thursday, due to Friday’s holiday. If you are on a Thursday collection route your next pick up is Monday. There is no paper pick up this week. Normally we would have reminded you yesterday, sorry for the oversight. I can’t wait to get back to a time when that is the reason for my call. We would also suggest that you download the White Plains DPW, At Your Service App and set the preferences to allow automatic reminders.

We are making progress, stay with it!

And to all of our friends celebrating, best wishes for a happy and meaningful Passover.

Remember we are standing together by staying apart!