WHY ARE THERE SO MANY EXCEPTIONS TO NEW YORK’S SOCIAL DISTANCING ORDERS? PEOPLE ARE DYING.

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. APRIL 5, 2020

“The next two weeks of social distancing will be critical to stem the outbreak, said Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House’s coronavirus coordinator, and hot spots in New York, Detroit and Louisiana will likely reach a peak within six to seven days.” (NY TIMES 4/5)



I believe that NYS needs to do more to control the corona virus. The directives to stay home issued by Governor Andrew Cuomo contain many loopholes and exceptions.

An example: some communities have banned golf. Westchester County allows golf on public golf courses. Is tennis allowed OK or not OK? Depends on who you ask. The confusion and mixed messages encourage teenagers to feel safe when playing soccer or other contact sports on fields around NYS.

Construction is prohibited when it is not essential. But, construction crews are building new homes all over Westchester. A contractor’s interpretation of what is essential may be different than a health professional’s interpretation.

On Saturday some residents reported a party taking place at Macy Park in Ardsley. No social distancing! Photos were published on next door Ardsley yesterday.

Landscaping is allowed for maintenance as is leaf blowing. I have witnessed landscapers working next to each other–no social distancing.

Supermarket/big box stores are open and there is nothing we can do to prevent shoppers from standing on top of each other (in violation of social distancing) when checking out their food.

I think all supermarkets/pharmacies/big box stores should require people to distance themselves, should limit the number of people entering the store at any given time, temperature of employees should be taken at the beginning of each shift. They should offer shoppers gloves and masks should be given to employee.



More and more people are getting infected. The careless behavior of some could result in the death of others. NYS is sending mixed messages –that we should stay at home unless we don’t want to. If we are going to control the virus we need a much stronger policy, with fewer exceptions. NYS should also have someone on the payroll who could respond to questions about the law and provide rulings to local governments.



PAUL FEINERGreenburgh, NY Town Supervisor