New Deaths from Coronavirus in NY Decline for First Time. New Hospitalizations (574) Dro, “much lower” Number of Incubations “slightly lower,” Governor Cuomo reports. 325 Federal doctors, nurses, incubation specialists to deploy today to NY Metro Hospitals to back up New York’s stalwart doctors, nurses, the “true heroes” Governor Calls them. May be at the “APEX” or on a “Plateau”–too soon to know.

GOVERNOR CUOMO DETAILS THE OVERNIGHT SITUATION AN HOUR AGO WITH THE LATEST INTRIGUING AND POSITIVE NEWS. (Albany Feed) GOVERNOR CUOMO ANALYZES WHERE THE CURVE OF CASES IS GOING BASED ON NY EXPERTS’ OPINIONS THIS MORNING. GOVERNOR DISCUSSES THE PLAN TO MOVE VENTILATORS FROM HOSPITALS WITH LOW USAGE TO WHERE THE VENTILATORS ARE NEEDED, ASSURING HOSPITALS THAT THE VENTILATOR INVENTORY WILL BE CLOSELY MANAGED, SO IF THEY NEED VENTILATORS BACK, THEY WILL GET THEM AS THE HOSPITALIZATION RATES MOVE UP STATE. GOVERNOR CUOMO ON CABIN FEVER