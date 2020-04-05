In 2018: 1.1 Million Pages Viewed. 117,063 Unique Visitors Make 29,700 Visits a Month. 321 Visits a Day. 2,028,191 Hits NoBots, The White Plains Daily News Service Since 2000 A.D. John F. Bailey, Editor (914) 997-1607 wpcnr@aol.com Cell: 914-673-4054. News Politics Personalities Neighborhoods Schools Finance Real Estate Commentary Reviews Policy Correspondence Poetry Philosophy Photojournalism Arts. TV: White Plains Week 7:30 FRI, 7 MON & People to Be Heard 8PM THURS, 7 PM SAT on FIOS CH 45, ALTICE CH 76 "Fighting for Truth, Justice and the American Way. EXTRA! EXTRA! READ ALL ABOUT IT!
Home→New Deaths from Coronavirus in NY Decline for First Time. New Hospitalizations (574) Dro, “much lower” Number of Incubations “slightly lower,” Governor Cuomo reports. 325 Federal doctors, nurses, incubation specialists to deploy today to NY Metro Hospitals to back up New York’s stalwart doctors, nurses, the “true heroes” Governor Calls them. May be at the “APEX” or on a “Plateau”–too soon to know.
New Deaths from Coronavirus in NY Decline for First Time. New Hospitalizations (574) Dro, “much lower” Number of Incubations “slightly lower,” Governor Cuomo reports. 325 Federal doctors, nurses, incubation specialists to deploy today to NY Metro Hospitals to back up New York’s stalwart doctors, nurses, the “true heroes” Governor Calls them. May be at the “APEX” or on a “Plateau”–too soon to know.