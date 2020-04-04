Governor Cuomo and Mayor Tom Roach Deliver Messages of Progress.

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. From Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Tom Roach. April 4, 2020″

Governor Cuomo wrote today:

1. New York State received a donation of 1,000 ventilators from China. This significant donation was madeby the Joseph and Clara Tsai Foundation and facilitated by the Chinese government and Ambassador Huang, the Chinese Consul General. (Joe Tsai is the owner of the Brooklyn Nets.) The ventilators arrived at JFK Airport today. Additionally, the Joseph and Clara Tsai Foundation and the Jack Ma Foundation have donated one million surgical masks, one million KN95 masks and more than 100,000 pairs of goggles. We thank them.

2. Oregon Governor Kate Brown has offered to provide New York with 140 ventilators from Oregon’s stockpile. We are so grateful to Governor Brown and the people of Oregon. New York State will repay the favor when Oregon needs it. This generous offer is an inspiring example of the solidarity that other states are showing to New York.

3. I issued an Executive Order today allowing medical students slated to graduate this spring to begin practicing now. These are extraordinary times, and we need all the help we can get.

4. Long Island’s number of Coronavirus cases, as a percentage of the total number of cases in our state, has grown to 22% from 15% on March 22. That’s worrisome. I urge Long Island residents, and all New Yorkers, to stay at home and if you must go out, to practice social distancing. We need to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and we all have a role to play.

Tonight’s “Deep Breath Moment”: The media company CONVICTS has produced a powerful video called “NY Tough,” celebrating the resiliency of New Yorkers and memorializing those New Yorkers lost to this vicious virus. Watch the inspiring video here. If you were forwarded this email, you can subscribe to New York State’s Coronavirus Updates here.

White Plains Mayor Tom Roach in his nightly message wrote:

There are 324 residents of White Plains diagnosed with coronavirus in Whtie Plains, but that is all the information we are given.

He thanked the persons who participated in the Friday night shout out and all the persons who have volunteered to help in the city. The text of tonight’s phone communication:

Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update for Residents April 4, 2020

New York state now has close to 114,000 cases; there are 730 new cases in Westchester for a current total of 13,081 out of over 42,000 people tested in the county. The municipality specific data we received from the county today indicates 324 positive cases in White Plains.

As we have noted these local numbers do not accurately reflect the actually count in a municipality on the day they are received. We share them because they are the best data we have been given.



The Center for Disease Control Is now recommending that a face covering be worn when you are in situations when you will be in contact with others. It is important to remember that social distancing is still the primary means of preventing transmission and should be maintained even if wearing a face covering. To learn more about this and other corona virus information please see CDC.gov.

Thank you to all who participated in the #wpshoutout to essential employees last night the response was tremendous. I can tell you it was well appreciated by the staff at White Plains Hospital and Empress Ambulance with whom I spoke. And it was great to be outside and see and hear our neighbors and to feel we’re all still here, we’re in this together, and we are all doing our part to flatten the curve. We are working on another one, keep an eye out on the city’s social media sites for our next clap for essential workers.

It’s hard to believe that the first case in NY was only about a month ago. Our world has changed so dramatically in such a short period of time in ways that we could not have imagined. And I know it’s not easy. But we are starting to see signs that all of our efforts are having an impact. And the cooperation we have seen in our city by all of you and the spirit with which you have met these challenges is inspiring. And when this is all over, and it will be over, we will be able to look back and say that together, as a community, we saved lives.

Lastly, we have gotten a great response from our request for volunteers. Thank you for those who have emailed. If you, too, would like to help in the community, please email: volunteer@whiteplainsny.gov.



Remember we are standing together by staying apart