DON’T COOK TONIGHT! TAKE OUT FROM WHITE PLAINS FINEST, FAVORITE RESTAURANTS.

THE WHITE PLAINS BID HAS PUBLISHED A LIST OF WHITE PLAINS RESTAURANTS WHO DELIVER OR YOU PICK UP MEALS. IT’S GREAT FOR THE OVER-STRESSED, CHILDREN-AT-HOME FAMILY WHO NEED A BREAK.

SAMPLE WHITE PLAINS RESTAURANTS. PREVENT FIRINGS. KEEP THEM GOING:

Restaurants Open for Takeout, Curbside Pickup, and/or DeliveryAlex Lounge Bar & Grill – (914) 358-9227 (Curbside pickup available)Anthony Deli Mini Market – (914) 686-6073Araras Coffee – (914) 831-5439 (Curbside pickup available)Big Apple Smoothie Cafe – (914) 997-7700Blaze Pizza– (914) 930-3155Buffalo Wild Wings – (914) 358-9453Café Veracruz – (914) 948-6670Cantina Taco & Tequila Bar – (914) 461-3959 (Curbside pickup available, Margaritas available)Caribbean Thyme Restaurant – (914) 368-8664China Garden – (914) 686-1505Chipotle Mexican Grill -(914) 948-4826Chop & Go – (914) 831-0525Cold Stone Creamery – (914) 220-0160 (Carryout only)D’Amore Café & Deli – (914) 946-1656David King Chinese Cuisine & Sushi – (914) 948-9290Delicias del Jireh – (914) 437-5375 & (914) 437-5374Dunkin’ Donuts – (914) 682-5649Ernesto’s Pizza Cucina – 914-752-4611Fair Deal Café– (914) 946-3000 (Liquor to go with food)Famous Famiglia – (914) 285-5678Five Guys Burgers & Fries – (914) 422-3483Freshii – 914-422-8000 (Curbside pickup available)Golden Wok Chinese Cuisine – (914) 428-5428 & (914) 428-5481Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ – (914) 358-5206Hastings Tea & Coffee Lounge – (914) 428-1000Inca & Gaucho – (914) 607-7962The Iron Tomato – (914) 328-9400 (Curbside pickup available)La Bocca Ristorante – (914) 948-3281 (Curbside pickup available)Lilly’s – (914) 997-5600 (Curbside pickup available)Main Street Gourmet Deli & Grill – (914) 948-9002Mamma Rosa’s Sons Italian Deli – (914) 997-0418Mario’s Pizza & Restaurant – (914) 761-7829Martine Gourmet Deli – (914) 785-6790Mistura – (914) 607-7244Morton’s The Steakhouse – (914) 683-6101 (Curbside pickup available)Nicky’s Pizzeria & Restaurant – (914) 997-6951Pantojarse – (914) 946-0179Papi’ – (914) 328-6535Purple Corn – (914) 339-0900Sam’s of Gedney Way – (914) 949-0978 (Curbside pickup available)Serafina – (914) 288-9300Sundance Kitchen & Cantina – (914) 946-2300TGI Fridays – (914) 948-3209 (Curbside pickup available. Beer and wine available)Turkish Cuisine – (914) 683-6111TVB by Pax Romana – (914) 831-3303 (Pasta kits available via pickup)Via Veneto 26 – (914) 328-4000Walter’s Hot Dogs – (914) 397-9406 (Curbside pickup available, beer and boozy shakes available)White Plains Bake Shoppe – (914) 997-9640Wolf & Warrior Brewing Company – (914) 368-8617 (Curbside crowler pickups available)

Other Businesses Currently OpenCho Wines & Spirits – (914) 949-8578Cigar Corner – (914) 461-3672Dollar Tree – (914) 323-2009The Foot Care RN – (914) 861-5929LeVino Wine Merchants – (914) 949-8466 (Curbside pickup and delivery available)Metrovision Optical – (914) 682-4200Nu Trend Cleaners – (914) 949-6161 (Free pickup & delivery)Nu Way Cleaners & Tailors – (914) 949-2333Roosters Market – (914) 949-7202ShopRite – (914) 539-4500 (Visit their website for updates and more information)Mamaroneck Smoke Shop (60B Mamaroneck Avenue) – (914) 761-7072MK Smoke Shop (270 Main Street) – (914) 607-7551Target – (914) 821-0012

Online OnlyArthur Murray Dance Center – (914) 948-5929 (Online classes available)Barnes & Noble – (914) 397-2420 (Curbside pickup when you buy online)Bead Everything – (914) 644-8191 (Online orders and shipping available)Eva’s Design & Decorating – (914) 949-2717 (Deliveries only)KOI Creative Space Weekly Yoga – Free virtual classes every Saturday at 10am through the end of April – Learn more and sign up.Phatburn – (914) 946-0717 (Online live classes plus nutrition and accountability support through 6 week home challenge, learn more)Purebarre – (914) 266-1664 (Class livestreaming available)

